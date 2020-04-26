In Afghanistan, war is deadlier than Coronavirus

(Last Updated On: April 26, 2020)

According to statistics, 130 security forces and dozens of civilians have been killed in the past ten days in Afghanistan, however, 50 people have died of the Coronavirus since its affected was detected in the country.

Only five security forces have been killed and four others missing in a recent Taliban attack in the Baraki Barak district of Logar province.

“The increase in Taliban attacks shows that the group is not committed to peace,” said the presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.

Security forces casualties in the past ten days:

Province Casualties Wounded/ missing Takhar 19 5 Nimroz 6 5 Faryab 5 6 Maidan Wardak 3 Sar-e-Pul 11 24 Logar 13 7 Samangan 2 Urozgan 9 2 Balkh 9 5 Ghazni 1 4 Zabul 1 Kandahar 4 7 Badghis 15 6 Kunduz 5 2

“The war has been intensified, we came under attack each day,” said a soldier in Nangarhar province.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus, which has terrified the world, has taken far fewer casualties in Afghanistan than clashes. The virus has killed at least 50 people in the past two months, less than the war casualties.

“They (Taliban) want to make the government accept their demands through violence,” said Wahab Wardak, a former air force commander.

Although the United States, NATO and a number of countries and international organizations have called on the Taliban to reduce in violence and declare a ceasefire, the group has reiterated in its latest statement on the occasion of the 7th of Sawr, Persian calendar, that the ceasefire is not reasonable at the moment. They called on the United States and the Afghan government to fully implement the peace agreement so that it could pave the way for ending the war in Afghanistan.

“Practical progress in the peace and security process is the only way for the Taliban and the United States to end the war and bring the Afghans to peace, while the other sides (US and Afghan government) do not fulfill its responsibility,” the Taliban said in a statement, “Frequent requests for a ceasefire or reduced attacks are irrational and illogical.”

Although the Afghan government has said the Taliban want to release 15 key commanders, sources say that the Taliban demands the release of its 150 key commanders, which has challenged the process and led to increased violence.