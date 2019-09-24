Imran Khan Urges Trump to Restart Talks with Taliban

(Last Updated On: September 24, 2019)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the U.S. President Donald Trump to resume talks with the Taliban to pave the way for a political settlement as there was no military solution.

Imran Khan met with Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York where he said “stability in Afghanistan means stability in Pakistan”.

In response, Trump said it was “ridiculous” that the United States had been fighting in Afghanistan for nearly two decades.

Trump made no promises about restarting peace talks with the Taliban, saying only “we’ll see.”

Before meeting with Trump, Imran Khan has told that he doesn’t think the Taliban would be able to control the whole Afghanistan.

Khan also met with U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in New York.

Khalilzad held nine rounds of talks with the Taliban representatives in Qatar until he announced that he has reached to an agreement in principle. But Trump said talks with Taliban “are dead.”

On the other hand, Afghanistan has always accused Pakistan for providing support to the Taliban insurgent group.

Kabul says peace in Afghanistan is impossible without Pakistan’s sincere cooperation.

Currently, the Afghan government has also stopped all of its efforts for peace.

However, a group of prominent Afghan politicians including Former President Hamid Karzai on Monday called on Washington to resume talks with the Taliban.

After Trump abruptly ended peace talks with the Taliban, a delegation of the insurgent group has traveled to China, Iran and Russia seeking their help on the issue of Afghanistan.