Imran Khan to Meet Donald Trump With Afghan Peace On Agenda

(Last Updated On: July 22, 2019)

The United States and Pakistan’s Presidents are supposed to meet with each other today for the first time in Washington, focusing on Afghan war and peace.

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, says that the Afghan war has no military solution and he will share his demands in this regard with Donald Trump, the President of the United States.

A senior official of the Trump Administration has said that the U.S. will stress on taking of specific measures by Pakistan for progression of the Peace Process and will encourage Pakistan to take strong efforts for perishing militias and terrorist in Pakistan’s land during the meeting.

“I believe that Imran Khan will not make the Trump’s expectations come true unless Pakistan achieves considerable privileges,” said Latif Nazari, a running mate of the Ahmad Wali Massoud’s electoral ticket.

At the same time, the Afghan government is hopeful that the meeting between Trump and Khan will have a positive impact on the Afghan peace process while the U.S. is closed to the peace agreement with the Taliban.

“We hope to witness the joint cooperation and more trustworthy efforts in the region so the peace process to have a positive outcome,” said Omid Maisam, Deputy Speaker of the Chief Executive.

This comes as the relations between the United States and Pakistan have been inconstant due to the different issues including Afghanistan and its continuous catastrophe.