Imran Khan To Meet Donald Trump To Talk On Afghan Peace Process

(Last Updated On: July 21, 2019)

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, is supposed to meet with Donald Trump, the U.S. President, to talk on the Afghan peace process and other regional issues on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Palace says that Pakistan has not taken any measures in action for contributing to the Afghan peace and ending the war in Afghanistan.

The Presidential Palace adds that the result of Imran Khans’ trip to Washington can be positive when Islamabad takes practical measures against the Taliban.

“We hope the United States’ pressures on Pakistan, for changing its policy against Afghanistan, to have positive results. We believe that Pakistan’s Prime Minister considers a secure Afghanistan beneficial to his country,” said Sediq Sediqi, the Spokesperson to the President.

Most of the people believe that Pakistan and the United States are two countries which have key roles in the Afghan peace process.

At the same time, it is expected that the meeting between Imran Khan and Donald Trump results in the creation of a similar perspective on the Afghan peace process and in addition forcing Pakistan to take practical measures against the Taliban’s shelters in Pakistan.

“The United States and Pakistan’s roles are very effective on the Afghan peace process but I stress that both countries will prioritize their country’s benefits,” said Mohammadagul Mujaheed, a former military Mujaheed.

Concurrent with the trip of Pakistan’s Prime Minister to Washington, Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, have said that he will begin a new mission with the aim for progress in the Afghan peace process.

However, he has not provided any details on it.

This comes as the beliefs are that the United States and the Taliban are close to a peace agreement but the efforts are to hold the intra-Afghan peace negotiations to have a comprehensive peace agreement with the presence of the Taliban, Afghans, the U.S. and the regional countries.