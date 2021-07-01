Latest News
Imran Khan tells lawmakers Pakistan has no leverage over Taliban
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan has no leverage over the Taliban group in Afghanistan.
Addressing the National Assembly, Khan said at the moment Pakistan and US interests are the same regarding Afghanistan, and that the US has reached the conclusion that there is no military solution in Afghanistan.
“Now that US is leaving they are asking Pakistan to bring the Taliban to the talks tables but we have no leverage over them (Taliban), except a few of their families live here; can we arrest their [Taliban] families and put them in jail?” Khan said.
Khan also stated that Pakistan respects the peace process and that they do not have “favorites”.
“We do not want any kind of strategic depth in Afghanistan. We do not want any favorites or choose any party in Afghanistan. Afghans are our brothers, and what they want for themselves, we shall support it,” he said.
Khan told the house that he has had meetings with the Afghan leadership, including President Ashraf Ghani, and that he told them “Pakistan wants betterment of Afghan economy for bilateral trade, and want to enhance trade relations with Central Asian nations via Afghanistan by new roads and railway links.”
Abdullah calls for ‘system support’ as clashes close in on Kabul
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), said Wednesday that clashes between security forces and the Taliban have reached the entrance gates of the capital, Kabul, and that “people have to support the system”.
Addressing the sixth session of the HCNR’s Leadership Committee meeting, Abdullah stated that as the international forces are close to completing their withdrawal process, a security vacuum has been created.
He said the Taliban could intensify violence if a unified political consensus is not created.
Abdullah stated that the group is playing for time; and that Afghan leaders have to determine their priorities.
“While we want peace, war is approaching the gates of the Afghan capital; I think a declaration of the full support of the elders is necessary,” Abdullah said.
The HCNR chairman also called for more international mediation amid stalled peace talks in Doha, Qatar.
“The contact teams are in touch with each other. Mediation by the United Nations and Qatar has also increased, and [hopefully] this will lead to the acceleration of the peace process,” he added.
This comes as clashes have continued to intensify across the country.
In the latest development, Taliban militants seized control of six district centers – in Takhar, Kapisa, Balkh, Samangan, Ghazni, and Kandahar provinces – in the past 24 hours, local sources told Ariana News.
According to the sources, Farkhar district in Takhar, Alasay in Kapisa, Kaldar in Balkh, Feroz Nakhchir in Samangan, Gelan in Ghazni, and Khakrez in Kandahar province fell to the Taliban in this time.
Kaldar, in Balkh, fell to the Taliban last week but Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in cooperation with local uprising forces, led by the province’s former governor, Atta Mohammad Noor, regained control of the district on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, the Taliban released a video claiming the group had recaptured the district center.
Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said early Wednesday the ANDSF had pushed back the Taliban in many areas across the country.
“We have captured many areas and have launched heavy attacks on the enemy,” said Aman.
Local sources, meanwhile, told Ariana News that the Taliban have also recaptured Mirzaka district in Paktia, Dawlat Abad in Faryab, Shortepa and Kaldar in Balkh, Chah Ab, and Hazar Smoch in Takhar and Tala wa Barfak in Baghlan.
“Seven out of 14 districts are under Taliban control in the province,” said Shafiqullah Ahadi, an activist in Baghlan.
Sources in Takhar and Badakhshan provinces also said that the security situation had deteriorated in their provinces.
“Taliban have surrounded Takhar province, but operations have not started so far,” said Sayed Sayyed Salahuddin Burhani a member of Takhar provincial council.
“Taliban attempt to seize more areas,” said Ziaullhaq, an MP.
In addition, the Taliban has also reportedly seized control of the Khakrez district in Kandahar province and heavy clashes are ongoing in Grishk, Garmsir, Marjah, Nad Ali, and Nawa districts of Helmand province, as well as in the provincial capital Lashkhargah.
“Taliban want to capture districts, and Lashkargah city will also fall if the government does not help,” said Attaullah Haq Bayan, head of Helmand provincial council.
Afghan Commandos meanwhile have retaken control of the Imam Sahib Port in Kunduz after the Taliban seized the port last week.
Abdul Hadi Nazari, a spokesman for the 217th Pamir Military Corps, said at least 13 Taliban had been killed in the operation.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
Germany pledges 17 billion AFN during virtual meeting
The Afghan government and the Federal Republic of Germany met virtually on Tuesday to discuss development cooperation.
During the meeting, the German government pledged 182.6 million euros (about 17.4 billion Afghanis) to the Afghan government for bilateral cooperation.
Leading the Afghan delegation was Nazir Kabiri, Deputy Minister of Finance, while Claudia Warning, Director General of the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, Southeast Europe and Eastern Europe Department of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), led the German delegation, read a statement issued by German Cooperation for International Cooperation (GIZ).
The conference was held for the second time virtually due to the coronavirus.
The meeting coincided with the announcement by Germany that it had completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan.
On Tuesday, the German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a statement: “After nearly 20 years of deployment, the last soldiers of our Bundeswehr have left Afghanistan this evening.”
“They are on the way back,” she said.
“A historic chapter comes to an end, an intensive deployment that challenged and shaped the Bundeswehr, in which the Bundeswehr proved itself in combat,” she added.
