Imran Khan seeks ban on Islamophobic content on Facebook
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg requesting that the social media company ban Islamophobic content on its platform, similar to that in place for the Holocaust.
In a post on his Twitter page, Khan said: “My letter to CEO Facebook Mark Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobia just as Facebook has banned questioning or criticizing the holocaust.”
He then attached a copy of the letter sent to Zuckerberg.
In his letter he said: “I am writing to draw your attention to the growing Islamophobia that is encouraging hate, extremism and violence across the world and especially through the use of social media platforms including Facebook.”
Khan said he appreciates Zuckerberg’s step to “rightly ban any posting that criticizes or questions the Holocaust, which was the culmination of the Nazi pogrom of the Jews in Germany and across Europe”.
He said the world is witnessing a similar pogrom against Muslims.
“Unfortunately, in some states, Muslims are being denied their citizenship rights and their democratic personal choices from dress to worship,” he wrote.
This letter comes on the same day that Khan accused French President Emmanuel Macron of “attacking Islam” after Macron’s anti-Islam comments.
Macron on Wednesday accused Muslims of separatism and vowed not to give up cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammed – this in the wake of the beheading of a teacher, Samuel Paty near Paris after he had shown cartoons of the Prophet during a class he was leading on free speech.
Macron said he “was killed because Islamists want our future.”
In a series of tweets earlier Sunday, Imran Khan said Macron’s remarks would sow division.
“This is a time when Pres Macron could have put healing touch & denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation & marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation,” Khan tweeted.
“It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists.”
“President Macron has attacked and hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims in Europe and around the world,” Khan stated.
Putin says US troops withdrawal ‘creates many risks’
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the continued presence of American troops in Afghanistan is beneficial for overall security and that a troop withdrawal “creates many risks”.
“Initially, we backed US forces’ presence in Afghanistan and earlier voted in favor of a respective UN Security Council resolution. I still believe that US presence in Afghanistan does not run counter to our external interests,” Russia’s TASS news agency reported.
“On the contrary, when it was announced that the Americans are preparing to withdraw their military contingent – yes, our official position is that maybe this creates additional conditions for a kind of Afghan reconciliation – but I personally think that this creates many risks,” Putin said.
“First, we will have to spend more to maintain stability and second, no matter what, still US presence in Afghanistan contributes to stability in the country and their exit creates risks,” he said.
Putin said the two countries were “cooperating” with each other.
According to Putin, the US share data on anti-terror with Russia. “We view the Americans’ effort in Afghanistan as an anti-terrorist effort,” Putin stressed.
“They hand over and repeatedly handed over [data] to us. I thanked incumbent President [Donald Trump] because information that we received from America helped us prevent several terrorist acts in Russia,” Putin said.
“In our turn, we are trying to do the same and we have such an agreement with the incumbent US president that if this information emerges, we will share it and help each other.”.
Khabib retires from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0
MMA champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement on Saturday night after defeating his rival Justin Gaethje in a second-round submission win in Abu Dhabi.
Reuters reported that the Russian’s many fans had questioned if he would have the heart for the fight against Gaethje following the death of his father Abdulmanap in July from complications caused by COVID-19.
But, following his win, he left his gloves in the octagon, fulfilling a promise to his mother.
“I talked to my mother three days (ago). She didn’t want me to go fight without (my) father, but I promised her it’s going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow this,” an emotional Khabib said.
His father had tutored him in combat sports from an early age and was in his corner in Abu Dhabi in September 2019 when Khabib choked out Dustin Poirier, on that occasion using a rear-naked choke in another successful title defense, Reuters reported.
“It was my last fight. I know only one thing I want from the UFC – you guys have to put me number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world because I deserve this,” Khabib said.
The 32-year-old notched up 13 wins in eight years and a professional record featuring eight knockouts and 11 submission wins.
He competed in the lightweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he was the UFC Lightweight Champion from April 2018 until his retirement.
