Imran Khan seeks ban on Islamophobic content on Facebook 

(Last Updated On: October 26, 2020)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg requesting that the social media company ban Islamophobic content on its platform, similar to that in place for the Holocaust.

In a post on his Twitter page, Khan said: “My letter to CEO Facebook Mark Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobia just as Facebook has banned questioning or criticizing the holocaust.”

He then attached a copy of the letter sent to Zuckerberg.

In his letter he said: “I am writing to draw your attention to the growing Islamophobia that is encouraging hate, extremism and violence across the world and especially through the use of social media platforms including Facebook.”

Khan said he appreciates Zuckerberg’s step to “rightly ban any posting that criticizes or questions the Holocaust, which was the culmination of the Nazi pogrom of the Jews in Germany and across Europe”.

He said the world is witnessing a similar pogrom against Muslims.

“Unfortunately, in some states, Muslims are being denied their citizenship rights and their democratic personal choices from dress to worship,” he wrote.

This letter comes on the same day that Khan accused French President Emmanuel Macron of “attacking Islam” after Macron’s anti-Islam comments.

Macron on Wednesday accused Muslims of separatism and vowed not to give up cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammed – this in the wake of the beheading of a teacher, Samuel Paty near Paris after he had shown cartoons of the Prophet during a class he was leading on free speech.

Macron said he “was killed because Islamists want our future.”

In a series of tweets earlier Sunday, Imran Khan said Macron’s remarks would sow division.

“This is a time when Pres Macron could have put healing touch & denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation & marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation,” Khan tweeted.

“It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists.”

“President Macron has attacked and hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims in Europe and around the world,” Khan stated.