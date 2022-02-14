Latest News
Imran Khan says the world has no alternative but to recognize the IEA
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday the world needs to start engaging with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as there is no other alternative to the IEA in Afghanistan.
He said the “only option the world has right now is to engage with the Taliban (IEA) for things to move forward.”
In an interview with Fareed Zakaria for CNN, Khan discussed Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with the new government in Afghanistan, the current state of the war on terror, and other issues.
Khan also said the IEA will have to be recognized by the world at some stage as it’s about the well-being of 40 million Afghans.
“Forty million people in Afghanistan are in dire straits because of the ongoing situation in the country,” Khan said.
“Afghanistan is on the verge of experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis,” he stated adding that “considering the circumstances, is there any other alternative to the Taliban in Afghanistan? No, there isn’t.”
He also said that any attempt to oust the IEA would “only lead to chaos in the country.”
“The Afghan people are being severely affected by the non-recognition of the Taliban (IEA) government and the freezing of their banking system,” Khan said.
Latest News
One fifth of starving Afghan families sending children out to work
Up to one-fifth of families in Afghanistan have been forced to send their children out to work as incomes have plummeted in the past six months with an estimated one million children now engaged in child labour, according to new Save the Children research.
A survey of 1,400 households across seven provinces of Afghanistan found that 82% of Afghans have lost income since the collapse of the former government and transition of power last August, with 18% reporting they had no choice but to send their children out to work.
According to Save the Children’s analysis, if just one child in each of these families is being sent to work, then more than one million children in the country are engaged in child labour.
More than 80% of those surveyed reported a loss of income, with a third (34.8%) having lost all of their household income, and a quarter (26.6%) having lost more than half. Families living in cities were hit hardest, with half of families in Kabul saying they had lost their entire income.
The huge spike in prices caused by the economic crisis has left many families unable to afford food. About 36% of families reported that they are purchasing food in the market on credit, whereas 24% said they did previously. Thirty-nine percent are borrowing food from better-off families, compared to just 25% previously.
As families sink further into debt and poverty, 7.5% said they were begging or relying on charity to feed their families.
Last month, Save the Children reported that the number of dangerously malnourished children visiting its health clinics had more than doubled since August.
Save the Children’s Country Director in Afghanistan, Chris Nyamandi, said:
“I’ve never seen anything like the desperate situation we have here in Afghanistan. We treat frighteningly ill children every day who haven’t eaten anything except bread for months. Parents are having to make impossible decisions – which of their children do they feed? Do they send their children to work or let them starve? These are excruciating choices that no parent should have to make.
“There is no shortage of food here – the markets are full. Yet children are starving to death because their parents can’t afford to pay for food. This could, and should, have been prevented. But it is not too late to prevent further tragedy if we act now.
“We’re doing everything we can to get families the help they need. But the truth is that humanitarian aid can only go so far. This is an economic crisis, and it needs an economic solution. Governments must find a way to unlock vital funds and unfreeze financial assets to prevent the crisis from spiralling any further.”
Save the children is providing families with urgent cash assistance and winter kits with essential items to get them through the winter. Cash assistance helps to prevent families from resorting to desperate measures that adversely affect children such as child labour, early marriage and reduced meals.
Since September 2021, Save the Children has reached 763,000 people, including 430,800 children, and provided more than 127,000 people with multi purposes cash transfers and cash for food.
Latest News
Muttaqi heads delegation for talks in Qatar
Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi left Kabul for Qatar on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
According to the Ministry, Muttaqi, who is leading a senior delegation, will hold meetings with representatives of Gulf countries, the Europe Union, Islamic Scholar Associations, and diplomatic missions operating from Doha instead of Kabul.
A number of western countries including the United States have transferred their embassies to Doha, following the takeover of Kabul by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in mid-August last year.
The IEA’s visit comes just two days after US President Joe Biden decided to give $3.5 billion in frozen assets of Afghanistan to victims of the 9/11 attacks.
Latest News
Afghans condemn US plan to fund 9/11 victims with their assets
Afghans firmly denounce the United States for unfreezing Afghanistan’s central bank assets to compensate victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack, claiming that the blocked assets belong to the Afghan people.
US President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order on the blocked property of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the central bank, held in the US, stating half the foreign reserves will be used to compensate the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack.
According to the White House’s statement, Biden requested that about $7 billion of the frozen assets will be divided equally, with half funding 9/11 victims.
The other half will be transferred to a consolidated account held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, “for the benefit of the Afghan people” and “keeping them out of the hands of the Taliban (IEA).”
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) immediately condemned the executive order.
Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the IEA’s political office in Doha, condemned the US for “stealing” the property of the Afghan people. Naeem posted on social media that the theft of the frozen assets of the Afghan people shows that the United States has degraded to the lowest level in human nature and morality.
Residents in Kabul voiced their firm objection against such rude behaviors of the United States, Reuters reported.
“As an Afghan, let me tell you how this is wrong — the Americans unfroze the assets to compensate the victims in 9/11, and they are doing it wrong. They should return the money to the Afghan people, because the two things (Afghan people and 9/11) have nothing to do with each other,” said Meraj, a shopkeeper.
“First, I don’t think the US has the right to use Afghanistan’s money to compensate 9/11 victims. The US had no reason when it attacked us, but a lot of people died in the past 20 years. So it’s the US that should compensate us, and they should not spend our money,” said Faiz Mohammad, a resident in Kabul.
Afghanistan names squad for Bangladesh ODI and T20I series
Imran Khan says the world has no alternative but to recognize the IEA
Smart charging may be key to saving power grid in world of EVs
Only 45% of Democrats want Biden as their 2024 nominee
One fifth of starving Afghan families sending children out to work
Vulnerable families in Logar get relief through Bayat Foundation initiative
Former district police chief in Ghor gunned down
At least seven killed in Herat explosion
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
Pakistan PM and Russia’s Putin discuss Afghanistan in phone call
Saar: Allegations against former President Ashraf Ghani of stealing $169 million discussed
Zerbena: Release of $7 billion in Afghanistan central bank reserves discussed
Tahawol: US President Biden’s order on Afghanistan’s assets discussed
Saar: Outcomes of IEA delegation’s visit to Switzerland discussed
Special Interview: Suhail Shaheen speaks about recognition of IEA
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Russia accuses West of ramping up pressure with Ukraine arms supplies
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan eases import process for Afghan traders
-
Latest News3 days ago
Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children
-
COVID-194 days ago
New Zealand police make arrests as COVID vaccine mandate protests enter 3rd day
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA urges Afghan professors in exile to return home
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan envoy to Moscow could stay on: Kabulov
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA says it’s investigating the disappearance of women activists
-
Health4 days ago
WHO chief warns situation in Afghanistan is ‘dire’