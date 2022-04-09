World
Imran Khan says he accepts court verdict that ordered vote to oust him
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday (April 08) he accepted a verdict from the country’s Supreme Court, that ordered parliament proceed with a no-confidence vote against him.
The country’s top court ruled late on Thursday (April 07) that Khan must face the no-confidence vote, which he is widely expected to lose, meaning he would be ousted from office.
Khan said in an address to the nation he was disappointed but ultimately accepted the decision of the court, after he blocked the vote and dissolved parliament last week.
Khan also he would not recognise an opposition government if it succeeded in an attempt to oust him, the latest twist in a political crisis engulfing the nuclear-armed nation.
“I will not accept an imported government,” he said in a late-night address, suggesting the move to oust him was part of a foreign conspiracy and calling for peaceful protests on Sunday.”
The country’s parliament will convene on Saturday to vote on Khan as prime minister, an official notice said on Friday, potentially cutting short his term as leader.
A session of the lower house of parliament has been called for 10:30 a.m. (0530 GMT) on Saturday, the speaker’s office said in an order paper. The vote, brought by the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, is the fourth point on the agenda.
A former cricket star who took office in 2018, Khan said he was disappointed but accepted the Supreme Court ruling that he had acted unconstitutionally in blocking the no-confidence vote when it was due to take place last Sunday, after which he dissolved parliament and called an election.
The crisis has threatened political and economic stability in the country of 220 million people, where the military has ruled for half its history.
Khan, who opposed the U.S.-led intervention in Afghanistan and has developed relations with Russia since becoming prime minister, has accused the United States of supporting a plot to oust him. Washington has dismissed the accusation.
If he loses the no-confidence vote, the opposition will put forward a candidate for prime minister.
Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said after the court ruling that the opposition had nominated him to take over should Khan be ousted.
The opposition has said it wants early elections but only after delivering Khan a political defeat and passing legislation that it says is needed to ensure the next polls are free and fair.
The election commission has said the earliest it can hold elections is in October, which means any new government will have to deal with pressing economic issues before that.
World
Pakistani court jails Islamist Hafiz Saeed for an extra 31 years
A Pakistani court has jailed Islamist leader Hafiz Saeed, founder of the militant group blamed by the United States and India for a deadly 2008 attack in India, for 31 years in connection with terrorism financing, court documents showed.
Saeed was found guilty of multiple breaches in two cases but it was not immediately clear how much jail time the new verdict would entail given his current incarceration and the fact that his sentences run concurrently.
“The sentences awarded to convict Hafiz Muhammad Saeed run concurrently of this case and of previously awarded, if any,” a the court said in an order, dated April 7, that was seen by Reuters on Friday.
Saeed, founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group, is already in jail having been found guilty on multiple similar charges in 2020.
Saeed has been arrested and released several times over the past decade. He denies any involvement with militancy, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks in which gunmen who slipped into Mumbai by boat from Pakistan killed 160 people, including Americans.
The United States offered a reward of $10 million for information leading to his conviction.
The latest sentencing comes as Pakistan tries to avoid blacklisting by the global dirty money watchdog the Financial Action Task Force, which judges a country’s ability to combat illicit financing, including to militant organisations.
Pakistan has been on the watchdog’s “grey list” since 2018.
India has repeatedly demanded that Saeed be handed over for trial for his suspected role in the Mumbai attack but Pakistan has refused to do so.
India has not commented on Saeed’s new prison sentence but late on Friday it declared his son, Hafiz Talha Saeed, a “terrorist” under its Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
India said Talha Saeed, a cleric living in the Pakistani city of Lahore, had been actively involved in recruitment, funding, planning and execution of attacks in India and on Indian interests in Afghanistan.
“The central government believes that Hafiz Talha Saeed is involved in terrorism and he should be notified as a terrorist under the said Act,” the Indian government said in a notification.
India has for decades accused old rival Pakistan of supporting Islamist militants in attacks on Indian targets throughout the region. Pakistan denies that and accuses India of supporting separatist rebels in Pakistan.
World
Pakistan’s Khan vows to fight on after court rules against him
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to fight on after the Supreme Court ruled he acted unconstitutionally in blocking an attempt to oust him.
Last Sunday, political allies of the former cricket star dissolved parliament to thwart an opposition no-confidence vote Khan had been expected to lose after coalition partners deserted him to rob him of a majority.
Khan said on Twitter late on Thursday he had called a cabinet meeting for Friday, after which he would address the nation.
He signalled his defiance with a cricketing term: “My message to our nation is I have always and will continue to fight for (Pakistan) till the last ball,” he said.
Khan, who opposed the U.S.-led intervention in Afghanistan and has developed relations with Russia since he became prime minister in 2018, has accused the United States of supporting a plot to oust him. Washington dismissed the accusation, Reuters reported.
After the Supreme Court ruling, angry Khan supporters on the streets chanted anti-American slogans while opposition supporters nearby celebrated.
If Khan were to lose the no-confidence vote, the opposition could nominate its prime minister to govern until August 2023, by when a new election is due.
Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said after the court ruling that the opposition had nominated him to take over should Khan be ousted.
World
U.N. to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council over Ukraine
The United Nations General Assembly will vote on Thursday on a U.S. push to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council over reports of “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” by invading Russian troops in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
A two-thirds majority of voting members – abstentions do not count – can suspend a country from the 47-member council. Libya was suspended in 2011 because of violence against protesters by forces loyal to then-leader Muammar Gaddafi.
According to Reuters western diplomats are confident they have enough support among the 193-member General Assembly to adopt a resolution to suspend Moscow. The draft text expresses “grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine,” particularly at reports of rights abuses by Russia.
Explaining the move, announced on Monday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told Reuters: “It is important to say (to Russia) ‘we’re not going to allow you to continue to act with such impunity and pretend that you respect human rights’.”
Russia has warned countries that a yes vote or abstention will be viewed as an “unfriendly gesture” with consequences for bilateral ties, according to a note seen by Reuters.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, the Assembly has adopted two resolutions denouncing Russia with 141 and 140 votes in favor. Moscow says it is carrying out a “special operation” to demilitarize Ukraine.
The United States announced it would seek Russia’s suspension after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing hundreds of civilians in the town of Bucha, Reuters reported.
Russia denies attacking civilians in Ukraine. U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday that while Bucha was under Russian control “not a single civilian suffered from any kind of violence.”
Russia is in its second year of a three-year term on the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, which cannot make legally binding decisions. Its decisions send important political messages, however, and it can authorize investigations, read the report.
Last month the council opened an investigation into allegations of rights violations, including possible war crimes, in Ukraine since Russia’s attack.
Rashid Khan embarks on new innings, launches his own clothing line
Saudi Arabia expands Haj to 1 million pilgrims, easing COVID curbs
Pakistani court jails Islamist Hafiz Saeed for an extra 31 years
Imran Khan says he accepts court verdict that ordered vote to oust him
Mullah Baradar inaugurates Qashqari oil field in Sar-e-Pul province
Mazar Municipality prepares for Nowruz festival
Kandahar exports over 113,000 tons of dried fruits, herbs in one year: Officials
ADB suspends TAPI project until IEA gains international recognition
Kabul residents complain of rising food and oil prices
Man smuggling $600k from Afghanistan to Iran arrested at border
Zerbena: Chinese companies interested in investing in Afghanistan
Tahawol: EU’s stance on IEA policy discussed
Saar: Ukraine’s war effects on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Plans to reduce unemployment discussed
Tahawol: Imran Khan-led Pakistan’s approach to Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Over 50% of Afghans want to leave their country – Gallup poll
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN ‘saddened’ by death of five children from explosive remnant of war
-
Business5 days ago
IEA bans telecommunication companies from distributing unregistered SIM cards
-
Latest News2 days ago
Qatari forces reportedly at Kabul airport
-
Latest News5 days ago
China accepts Afghan diplomats appointed by IEA
-
Latest News5 days ago
Thomas West speaks with Karzai about girls not going to school
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran steps up deportation of Afghan refugees
-
Business4 days ago
20th package of cash aid arrives in Kabul