Imran Khan Reacts at Trump’s Comments against Pakistan

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2018)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has said U.S. President Donald Trump needs to inform himself about historical facts after Trump stated that U.S. is not paying billions of dollars for Pakistan for doing nothing.

In a series of statements on Twitter on Monday, Khan said “Trump’s false assertions” add insult to the injury Pakistan has suffered in U.S. war on terror, adding that “now we will do what is best for our people and our interests”.

“Instead of making Pakistan a scapegoat for their failures, the U.S. should do a serious assessment of why, despite 140,000 NATO troops plus 250,000 Afghan troops and reportedly $1 trillion spent on war in Afghanistan, the Taliban today are stronger than before,” Khan posted on Twitter.

The comments came a day after Trump slammed Pakistan for taking Washington money while allowing former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden to shelter in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, where he was killed by U.S. forces in 2011.

“We paid Pakistan billions of dollars and they never told us he was living there. Fools! We no longer pay Pakistan the billions because they would take our money and do nothing for us, Bin Laden being a prime example, Afghanistan being another. They were just one of many countries that take from the United States without giving anything in return. That’s ENDING!” Trump posted after Khan’s tweets.

Washington and Kabul have always accused Pakistan of supporting and sheltering Taliban insurgent group who are fighting against U.S.-led troops and Afghan government since their ouster in 2001 while Pakistan continuously denies.