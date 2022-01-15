Imran Khan orders Pakistan officials to help avert crisis in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2022)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday his country is committed to providing support to Afghanistan in a bid to avert a humanitarian crisis.

Addressing the 3rd Apex Committee meeting on Afghanistan, attended by top Pakistani officials, Khan ordered them to explore bilateral cooperation with Afghanistan and to do what they can to avert a crisis.

Officials attending the meeting again expressed concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and pledged to not abandon their neighboring country.

According to the prime minister’s office, “the Apex Committee was informed that Afghanistan is at the verge of hunger and crisis situation during this harsh winter. The crisis makes it difficult for the people to get enough food and shelter.”

Imran Khan’s office said in a series of tweets that committee members had been updated on the progress made on humanitarian relief to Afghanistan that included essential food, wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

“He also directed to extend cooperation in the fields of railways, minerals, pharmaceuticals and media to help in Afghanistan’s rehabilitation and development,” his office tweeted.

“The committee resolved to stand together with Afghan people and urged relief agencies to take immediate action.”

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior civil and military officers.