Imran Khan Meets with Taliban To Progress Afghan Peace Process

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2019)

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, in an interview with the United States Institute of Peace says that he will try to convince the Taliban to participate in the upcoming presidential election of Afghanistan.

In addition, he stresses on not interfering in the Afghanistan internal affairs.

“There is no difference between the policies of Pakistan’s security forces or Pakistan’s democratic government. And we believe that we should no ever interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan,” said Imran Khan.

“Let the Afghans decide what they want, what sort of government they want, and we should facilitate this process [Afghan peace process]. So this is the big difference page and we are all now on the same page,” he further said.

Imran Khan adds that the only solution to the Afghan war is a political solution.

Though he was supposed to meet with some of the Taliban delegations a few months ago, the Afghan government did not this meeting to take place.

“Taliban delegation wanted to meet me a few months back when I became the Prime Minister. But the Afghan government at that point did not want me to meet them. So I did not meet them but now when I go back after meeting President Trump and also I have spoken to President Ghani. I will meet the Taliban and I will try my best to get them to talk with the Afghan government and so that the election in Afghanistan must be an inclusive election where the Taliban also participate,” said Imran Khan.

This comes as the question is that will Imran Khan’s promises come true or not.