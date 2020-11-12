Latest News
Imran Khan in meeting with Zarif: Peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of all region
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday meet with Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif and discussed bilateral relations including the Afghan peace process.
During the meeting, Imran Khan said that peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of the region and will create new opportunities in trade and economy.
“Peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region as it would create new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation as well as regional connectivity,” Khan said.
Khan also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and hoped that all the Afghan parties will seize the historic opportunity to secure a political settlement.
Zarif, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, met with the Prime Minister and other officials on Thursday.
The purpose of his visit is to Pakistan is to improve and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
Javad Zarif also discussed Afghanistan peace talks with Pakistani officials.
Zarif also meets his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and exchanged views on the Afghan peace process.
Qureshi said restoration of peace in Afghanistan is vital for stability in the region.
“It is time for the Afghan stakeholders not to miss the opportunity of sustainable peace,” Qureshi added.
The two sides expressed resolve to continue efforts for ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Yesterday, the Uzbek Foreign Minister met with Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, and expressed support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.
Four wounded in Jeddah blast as embassies marked WWI Remembrance Day
A blast at a World War One remembrance ceremony in Jeddah wounded several people on Wednesday, France said, urging its citizens living in Saudi Arabia to exercise maximum vigilance, Reuters reported.
The explosion was the second security incident to take place in Jeddah in the last couple of weeks, and the first attack with explosives in years to attempt to hit foreigners in the conservative kingdom.
France’s Foreign Ministry said the attack had taken place at a ceremony in Jeddah involving foreign embassies. A Greek official told Reuters four people had been wounded.
“There was some sort of a blast at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah. There are four slightly injured, among them one Greek,” the Greek official told Reuters.
The Mecca governorate said the attack caused two injuries – a Greek consulate employee and a Saudi guard.
“The embassies that were involved in the commemoration ceremony condemn this cowardly attack, which is completely unjustified,” a French Foreign Ministry statement said.
“They call on the Saudi authorities to shed as much light as they can on this attack, and to identify and hunt down the perpetrators.”
Reuters reported that a source with knowledge of the matter said the attack happened early on Wednesday when several diplomatic delegations from the European Union and other countries were present at a Remembrance Day event organised by the French Embassy.
IMU leader killed in ANDS operation in north: MoD
Aziz Yuldash, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU), was killed in an operation by Afghan forces in the northern province of Faryab, Ministry of Defense statement said on Thursday.
The operation was launched in Sayed Gul village in Ghormach district in the province, and Yuldash’s son, Hekmat, was wounded in the operation, read the statement.
“Yuldash had been involved in terrorist attacks and killing of Afghans in the northern provinces,” the statement said.
The Ministry of Defense did not provide further details.
This comes after two days ago (Tuesday) Mohammad Hanif Alias Abdullah leader of Al-Qaeda for the Indian Sub-continent was killed by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) Special Forces in an operation in the Bakwa district of Farah province.
Hanif, a Pakistani national and a very close aide to Asim Omer, was given shelter and protection by the Taliban, NDS statement said.
He also was deputy so-called Amir for AQIS for a period, the statement noted.
The statement further indicated that Hanif also had close ties with the Taliban and assisted and trained the Taliban members in explosives, car bombs, and improvised explosive devices.
The Taliban, however, did not comment yet.
Back in July this year the United Nations Security Council stated in a report that beside AlQaeda a number of other terrorist groups are also active in Afghanistan, most operating under the umbrella of the Taliban but some aligned with Daesh.
The death of Abdukholik, the head of the Uzbek fighters in Daesh, in January 2020, contributed to the departure of some of the Uzbek component of the group, in particular family members.
One group of Central Asian fighters went to Faryab province, where they joined the 1,500-strong Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) group. Another reportedly traveled to Kabul province, planning to leave Afghanistan via Iran for Turkey to join the local pro-Daesh Central Asian diaspora.
The Taliban has rejected their ties with al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.
Radio Azadi journalist killed, brother wounded in IED blast in Helmand
Ilias Daee, Radio Azadi reporter, was killed and his brother was in a magnetic IED blast in Helmand on Thursday morning, local officials confirmed.
According to Omar Zwak, spokesman for Helmand governor the incident occurred in PD1 of Lashkargah city.
Zwak said that including his brother two other civilians were also wounded in the area.
President Ghani condemned the attack, added that terrorist groups cannot limit freedom of expression and the voice of journalists by committing these heinous crimes and attacks.
No group has claimed reasonability for the attack so far.
This comes after Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for UNSG on Thursday said that they are deeply concerned about attacks on journalists and media workers around the world, including in conflict zones.
He called on parties to conflict and the international community to protect journalists and allow them to exercise their profession.
Early this week on Saturday, three central bank employees, including former TOLOnews presenter Yama Siawash, were killed in an explosion in the 4th Makrorayan area in Kabul’s PD9.
