Imran Khan in meeting with Zarif: Peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of all region

(Last Updated On: November 12, 2020)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday meet with Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif and discussed bilateral relations including the Afghan peace process.

During the meeting, Imran Khan said that peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of the region and will create new opportunities in trade and economy.

“Peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region as it would create new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation as well as regional connectivity,” Khan said.

Khan also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and hoped that all the Afghan parties will seize the historic opportunity to secure a political settlement.

Zarif, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, met with the Prime Minister and other officials on Thursday.

The purpose of his visit is to Pakistan is to improve and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Javad Zarif also discussed Afghanistan peace talks with Pakistani officials.

Zarif also meets his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and exchanged views on the Afghan peace process.

Qureshi said restoration of peace in Afghanistan is vital for stability in the region.

“It is time for the Afghan stakeholders not to miss the opportunity of sustainable peace,” Qureshi added.

The two sides expressed resolve to continue efforts for ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Yesterday, the Uzbek Foreign Minister met with Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, and expressed support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.