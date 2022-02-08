Latest News
Imran Khan highlights Afghanistan crisis during visit to China
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the international community to help the people of Afghanistan and warned that the ongoing humanitarian crisis could affect half of the country’s population.
In an interview with China’s state-owned CGTN media outlet, Khan warned that the ongoing humanitarian crisis is getting worse and that it is threatening about half of all Afghans.
He said: “This is the first time that there is chance of peace because there is no conflict going on right now in Afghanistan but the problem now is the prospect of a huge humanitarian crisis because Afghanistan was dependent upon foreign aid until the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) government took over; 75 percent of the budget of the Afghanistan government came from foreign aid so once that aid left, the whole government is in a serious state of crisis.”
“They (IEA) cannot deliver the services because they don’t have money and their foreign reserves have been frozen,” Khan added.
Khan, who was on a two-day visit to China, also discussed Beijing’s continuation of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and the freezing of Afghanistan’s assets by the US with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Khan said: “It is the duty of all countries including China, Pakistan and the European Union to think about the 40 million oppressed Afghans.”
IEA officials have repeatedly called on the US and the international community to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets.
Suhail Shaheen, IEA’s designated permanent representative to the United Nations, stated: “The current situation has been imposed on Afghanistan. There is a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. We did our best to resolve the crisis in the last six months and we will continue [efforts] in order to reduce suffering, hardship and difficulties of our people. But the international community has to assist us so that they do not punish people of Afghanistan by imposing unjustified sanctions.”
Khan’s comments meanwhile come a day after the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that the situation in Afghanistan was “deteriorating”.
Latest News
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, acting defense minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has called on the Ulema to help reform and organize a national army.
Yaqoob, in a meeting with the Ulema, urged clerics to support the current political system and help organize IEA forces.
“Now the Islamic political system is in place we need your cooperation to organize and reform the Mujahideen. Cooperate with us to lead the ministry of defense,” said Yaqoob.
According to him, the ministry of defense appreciates advice from the Ulema and he said everyone will obey their instructions.
“If you do not support us, we will be misled and will do what the former government employees did,” said Yaqoob.
This comes as many people believe the Ulema has an important role to play in reforming society, and that with the arrival of the IEA their role has been strengthened.
Latest News
US offers reward for information on ISIS-K leader, Kabul airport attack
The United States said on Monday it was offering a reward of up to $10 million each for information leading to the identification or location of ISIS-K (Daesh) leader Sanaullah Ghafari and for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a deadly attack at Kabul airport in August last year.
The Islamic State-Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K (Daesh), is the regional Islamic State affiliate, which first appeared in 2014 and is named after an old term for the region. It has previously fought both the Western-backed government that fell in August and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Reuters reported.
In June 2020, Ghafari was appointed by the extremist group to lead Daesh. Ghafari was responsible for approving all Daesh operations throughout Afghanistan and arranging funding to conduct operations, the US State Department said.
Reward up to $10 million! 💰
Sanaullah Ghafari is the current leader of the ISIS-K terrorist organization. Report information to RFJ via Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp, or our Tor-based tips line – help bring this terrorist to justice. ⚖️@Rewards4Justice @RFJ_Pashto @RFJ_Dari pic.twitter.com/ghyIEMBJdV
— Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) February 7, 2022
In November, the State Department designated Ghafari as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist”.
The US military said on Friday that a single Daesh bomber killed 13 US troops and at least 170 Afghans at Kabul airport last August.
The bombing occurred on August 26 as US troops were trying to help both Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the collapse of the former government.
US officials said in November they believed Daesh could develop the ability to strike outside of Afghanistan within six to 12 months.
Latest News
SAO audits financials of 300 government institutions
Afghanistan’s Supreme Audit Office (SAO) has audited the budgets of at least 300 government institutions in the country so far this Solar year, officials said this week.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul on Monday, the deputy head of the SAO said that 775 million Afghani (AFN) has been recovered since the start of the Solar year through their audits.
Afghanistan’s Solar year runs from April to March.
“Around 8.6 billion AFN should be approved, and 12.3 billion AFN will be audited again,” said Najibrahman Rahmani, deputy head of the SAO.
Officials said that 50 government institutions are under investigation for misuse of funds and that in total 200 institutions will be investigated in the upcoming Solar year.
“We will provide a yearly report about government revenue, and expenditure to the leadership of the Islamic Emirate,” said Rahmani.
According to officials, they are working with international organizations to increase the capacity of SAO auditors.
“We have reactivated a relevant institute regarding audits to increase the capacity of inspectors,” said Qudratullah Jamal, head of the SAO.
This comes amid concerns over the looting of public assets during the collapse of the former government. However, the SAO said that their investigation is ongoing, and that they will share information with the people once complete.
