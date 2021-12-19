Latest News
Imran Khan calls for urgent action in order to avoid ‘chaos’ in Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Sunday the situation in Afghanistan could lead to the biggest “man-made disaster” and that the country is “heading for chaos”.
Addressing delegates attending the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, Khan urged the international community to take immediate action.
“Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos. Any government when it cannot pay salaries to public servants, doctors and nurses is going to collapse. But chaos suits no one. It certainly does not suit the United States,” the prime minister added.
According to Pakistan’s the Tribune, Khan also said under the current circumstances the Afghan government is unable to fight terrorism, and that other countries may face a spillover impact.
Khan added that the situation in Afghanistan was due to years of corrupt government, suspension of foreign aid, freezing of foreign assets and a dysfunctional banking system, which, he said, could lead to the collapse of any state.
He said if the world failed to act timely, it will lead to the “biggest man-made disaster.”
Mechanism proposed
Pakistan also shared a six-point strategy to address Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis, food security, and economic revival.
The strategy, proposed by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who chaired the meeting, also proposed creating a mechanism within the OIC countries for sustainable humanitarian and financial support to the Afghanistan government.
According to Qureshi, the gathering of OIC leaders at short notice reaffirmed their commitment to addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
Twenty foreign ministers and 10 deputy foreign ministers from across the Muslim world attended Sunday’s session. In total however, 70 delegates participated at the meeting, which was convened by Saudi Arabia and hosted by Pakistan.
Secretary-General of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha also delivered a speech and said: “We urge the Member States and OIC institutions to provide humanitarian assistance through the OIC Mission in Kabul.”
He also called on all Afghan parties to “put the interests of their people first, protect their lives, keep away from violence and bring lasting peace in fulfilment of their aspirations and hopes for stability, decent living and prosperity”.
Taha said the OIC calls for promoting “the role of the OIC Mission in Kabul, providing it with financial, human and logistical resources to enable it to deliver its full responsibility of coordinating humanitarian and development aid operations for the Afghan people.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West also confirmed his attendance in a tweet and said the meeting was a “timely” initiative.
West said the US is following a “clear-eyed policy” with the Islamic Emirate and that the people of Afghanistan remain the focus of the US. “While we continue clear-eyed diplomacy with the Taliban (IEA) – on human rights, terrorism, and educational access, among many other issues – the Afghan people will remain at the center of our considerations,” he said.
IEA appeals for support from Islamic countries at OIC summit
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday called on Muslim countries to “politically” and “financially” support Afghanistan.
Speaking at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Islamabad, Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi stated: “We stand ready, as a member of a single-family, to listen to and accept all requests, concerns, and advice of Islamic countries in relation to Afghanistan that can lead towards a proper and just roadmap and direct us out of the current crisis.”
He told the attending representatives of Islamic countries that the political isolation of Afghanistan is not beneficial for anyone.
“It is imperative that all support the prevailing stability and back it both politically and economically,” Muttaqi said.
He stated that the people of Afghanistan have been devastated by wars, drought, the COVID-19 pandemic, and poverty.
Muttaqi appealed for help from Islamic countries to push the US to release billions of dollars in frozen assets.
He noted that the US’s continued sanctions on the IEA is “harming Afghans” and that it is “a clear violation of the human rights of Afghans, and can be interpreted as enmity with an entire nation”.
“We urge participants of this great gathering to remind US officials that persecution of Afghans and weakening of the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone. This is not conducive to improving ties.”
“Such actions harm American prestige and exacerbate the refugee crisis, the detrimental effects of which will not spare the wider world.”
Muttaqi, meanwhile, stated that Afghanistan now has a responsible, non-corrupt, and committed government that shall safeguard Afghans from difficulties moving forward.
He said that the government considers human rights, women’s rights, and participation by all capable Afghans from various regions its duty.
“We continue to be targets of partisan propaganda by a number of media outlets whereby the present picture of Afghanistan is displayed in a distorted manner to the world. And this despite peace prevailing throughout Afghanistan after the 15th of August and none facing danger to their lives due to political or other factors.”
“After forty years of instability and war, every Afghan currently has an opportunity to reside in their homeland without fear or threats.”
Muttaqi stated that the new government has managed to secure its geography and territorial integrity,and has established security.
He said the government does not pose a threat to any other countries, “as a ruling system [IEA] reserves the right to have formal relations with the world and be a responsible member of the wider international community.”
“We assure the entire world and specifically Islamic countries that the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against anyone and we shall work in tandem to combat the cultivation and trafficking of narcotics.”
Muttaqi also called on members of the OIC to reopen their embassies in Kabul.
Representatives from 70 countries and organizations attended Sunday’s meeting in Islamabad, including at least 20 foreign ministers. The aim of the meeting was to explore ways to aid Afghanistan.
Russia delivers another shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Russian military transport planes delivered a shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on Saturday and flew back 200 Russians, Afghan students and others, the Russian defense ministry said.
The ministry said that three Il-76 cargo planes will make stopovers in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan before flying to Moscow. It said the planes were carrying citizens of Russia and Kyrgyzstan who wanted to leave Afghanistan, and Afghan students enlisted in Russian universities, the Associated Press reported.
Unlike many other countries, Russia hasn’t evacuated its embassy in Kabul and its ambassador has maintained regular contacts with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) since they took over Kabul in August.
Russia had worked for years to establish contacts with the IEA.
IEA leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Senior Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials appealed on Saturday for international help to combat a deepening economic crisis that has fuelled fears of another refugee exodus from Afghanistan.
The comments, at a special meeting to mark the U.N.’s international migrants day, underlined the new government’s push to engage with the world community, four months after they took control in Kabul, Reuters reported.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said it was the responsibility of countries like the United States, which have blocked billions of dollars of central bank reserves, to help Afghanistan recover after decades of war.
“The impact of the frozen funds is on the common people and not Taliban (IEA) authorities,” he told the conference, attended by representatives of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR, the United Nations refugee organization.
UN bodies estimate that millions of Afghans could face hunger over the winter without urgent help, but aid has been hampered by international unwillingness to engage directly with the IEA, in part because of concern over rights for women and political inclusion.
The abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid following the IEA victory has pushed Afghanistan’s fragile economy close to collapse. Millions are without work and the banking system is only partially functional.
“If the political and economic situation doesn’t change, there will be more migration,” Stanikzai said.
The United States has issued guidance that would permit personal cash remittances to Afghanistan but it has not relented on its refusal to release the $9 billion in central bank reserves or lift sanctions on a number of IEA leaders.
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday in Islamabad, ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
