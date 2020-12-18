Latest News
Imran Khan calls for reduction in violence
Pakistan’s Prime Ministry met with a Taliban delegation led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Friday and discussed the progress in the Afghan peace process and the way forward.
Imran Khan has expressed his concern over the high level of violence in Afghanistan, calling on all sides for a reduction in the violence leading to a ceasefire.
“Reiterating that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations provide a historic opportunity to the Afghan leaders for achieving durable peace and stability through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process,” Khan’s office said in a statement.
He expressed hope that the Afghan parties would continue to build on the recent positive developments in the Intra-Afghan Negotiations.
Khan pointed out that restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan would provide a strong impetus to economic development, regional integration, and connectivity, benefitting Afghanistan and the region, the statement read.
The statement reiterated that the Taliban’s visit is part of “Pakistan’s serious efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process to achieve a peaceful, stable, united, independent, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.”
Imran Khan underscored Pakistan’s consistent support for an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement.
He also underlined the need to be vigilant about the role of spoilers, who continue to make attempts to disrupt and derail the peace process.
Latest News
Daesh continues to operate in Afghanistan: Russia
Russia warns that the Islamic State, known as Daesh in Afghanistan, is building up its potential in Afghanistan to propagate extremist activities in the Central Asian countries.
Addressing the United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneyeva stated that Islamic State was behind many large-scale attacks in Afghanistan.
“We see that its Afghan wing has not taken to the woods, on the contrary, it keeps on building up its potential to propagate terrorist activities to neighboring Central Asia,” she said quoted by the State-owned TASS News agency.
“Let alone the fact, that cells of foreign militants, most of whom have combat experience after Syria and Iraq, continue to operate in that country,” she said.
“Among other sad incidents are an attack of the Kabul University and a missile attack on the capital city,” she pointed out.
The Daesh was behind several deadly attacks, including the attacks on a college in the west of Kabul and Kabul University that claimed the lives of dozens of students.
The group has also claimed responsibility for the assassination of journalist Malalai Maiwand who was gunned down in Jalalabad in Nangarhar a week ago.
Latest News
12 children among 15 killed in Ghazni blast
At least 15 people were killed and 20 more wounded in an explosion in central Ghazni province.
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement that the blast occurred in the Gilan district of the province at around 2 pm Friday.
According to the statement, an explosive-laden motorbike detonated at a house, where dozens of people gathered for a holy Quran recitation ceremony.
All the victims were civilians, the statement said.
Local officials stated that 12 children were also killed in the explosion.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the bombing attack.
Latest News
Foreign troops committing crimes should be brought to justice: Chinese UN envoy
