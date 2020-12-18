Imran Khan calls for reduction in violence

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2020)

Pakistan’s Prime Ministry met with a Taliban delegation led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Friday and discussed the progress in the Afghan peace process and the way forward.

Imran Khan has expressed his concern over the high level of violence in Afghanistan, calling on all sides for a reduction in the violence leading to a ceasefire.

“Reiterating that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations provide a historic opportunity to the Afghan leaders for achieving durable peace and stability through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process,” Khan’s office said in a statement.

He expressed hope that the Afghan parties would continue to build on the recent positive developments in the Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

Khan pointed out that restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan would provide a strong impetus to economic development, regional integration, and connectivity, benefitting Afghanistan and the region, the statement read.

The statement reiterated that the Taliban’s visit is part of “Pakistan’s serious efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process to achieve a peaceful, stable, united, independent, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.”

Imran Khan underscored Pakistan’s consistent support for an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement.

He also underlined the need to be vigilant about the role of spoilers, who continue to make attempts to disrupt and derail the peace process.