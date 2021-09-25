Imran Khan calls for immediate action to help Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 25, 2021)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the international community to help the people of Afghanistan in a pre-recorded message to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

“There’s a huge humanitarian crisis looming ahead and this will have serious repercussions not just for the neighbors of Afghanistan, but it will have repercussions everywhere if a destabilized, chaotic Afghanistan again becomes a safe haven for international terrorists,” he said.

“We must strengthen this current government, stabilize it for the sake of the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week that Afghanistan is on “the verge of a dramatic humanitarian disaster” and has decided to engage the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in order to help the country’s people.

Khan said Guterres had “taken bold steps. I urge you to mobilize the international community and move in this direction.”

Khan called for the strengthening of the current government and to “stabilize it for the sake of the people of Afghanistan. What have the Taliban (IEA) promised? They will respect human rights. They will have an inclusive government. They will not allow the soil to be used by terrorists. And they have given amnesty. If the world community incentivizes them, encourages them to walk this talk, it will be a win-win situation for everyone.”