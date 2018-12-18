‘Impossible to Gain Power in Afghanistan through Violence’: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2018)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah says some elements seek to gain power in Afghanistan through violence which he believes is “impossible”, without naming an individual or group.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the World Refugee Day on Tuesday, Abdullah said that some individuals sabotage the Afghan peace process and that seeking their interest in the ongoing conflict.

“Some want to take power through violence, and impose their own system, is it possible in this country?” he said. “What it indicates when you repeatedly refuse to negotiate?”

At the event, the Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Sayed Hussain Alemi Balkhi said that about 89,000 Afghans refugees returned to their homeland, adding 16,000 of them were holding registration documents from Iran and Pakistan and that 793,000 more have no refugee documents.

Balkhi, meanwhile, said that the ministry has formed a committee to identify and arrest human-traffickers.

“More than 100 groups of human-traffickers have been arrested and some of them even sentenced to prison and death penalty,” he said.

Some analysts believe the government does not have an effective plan to pave the way for repatriation of the Afghan refugees and that poor economic situation has forced thousands of Afghans to leave the country.