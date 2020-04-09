Implications of $1 Billion cut in US aid to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 9, 2020)

The ongoing political tensions between Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah made the US cut down one billion USD from its aids to Afghanistan.

The US would reportedly consider cutting another 1 billion USD decrease if the two leaders failed to resolve political disputes.

This comes as Afghanistan is a country in which almost half of its residents fall under the poverty line.

According to the latest statistics of the Ministry of Economy, UN, and some other global organizations, 40% of Afghans are poor. 36% of m only have one meal available out of three times a meal in one day.

Urban areas have 18% poor, rural areas have 61% while the Kuchis are 89% poor who cannot provide food for more than one day in 24 hours.

Experts believe that Ghani and Abdullah are responsible for the US aid cut down since they were unable to resolve their disputes.

The residents have said that that they cannot bear the ongoing situations anymore. Poverty from one side and COVID-19 from the other side made life harder for them.

Besides cutting one billion USD, the US warned about reducing one more billion USD or a complete troops withdrawal of Afghanistan in case the tensions continue.

It is said that the US aid cut will have a direct effect on the wages of many employees in the government including the national security forces.