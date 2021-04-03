Immediate change in power won’t bring stability to Afghanistan: EU

(Last Updated On: April 3, 2021)

The European Union (EU) has called on President Ashraf Ghani to make concerted efforts to advance the Afghan peace process and to make sure the people and the country’s best interests are put first.

Arnout Pauwels, deputy head of the EU in Afghanistan, said in an interview with Ariana News that the EU is preparing for the Istanbul Summit.

“President on the other hand also has to take into account what is alive in the country, what are the political forces, the political streams. So based on his sound political judgment he has to take the best step forward in the interest of his county and his people. So the voice of the president is extremely important,” said Pauwels.

He also remarked on the lack of women’s participation in peace talks, and said that women participation and inclusive peace talks will bring peace and stability to the country.

Pauwels said that immediate change in power can’t bring stability to Afghanistan.

“We do not advocate any kind of quick change of power, it is not about power it is what you can bring to the country over a long term. So a power grab by one side or the other will not lead to stability” added Pauwels.

Pauwels also condemned the spate of targeted killings and called on the Afghan government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The targeted killing are totally against all values I think of humanity. It is extremely counter-productive move by their side. That should absolutely and totally stop immediately” said Paewels.

This comes after sources told Ariana News that the Istanbul summit on the Afghan peace process will be held on April 16.