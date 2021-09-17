Latest News
IMF warns of ‘looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said it was deeply concerned with the economic situation facing Afghanistan and warned of a looming humanitarian crisis facing the country after last month’s takeover by the Islamic Emirate.
Addressing a press conference in Washington DC on Thursday, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice stated that the global lender’s engagement with Afghanistan remains suspended, which means IMF funding is on hold.
He said the immediate focus should be on helping the Afghan people by allowing the flow of remittances and small-scale transfers and providing aid to countries hosting Afghan refugees.
“Our engagement with Afghanistan has been suspended until there is clarity within the international community on the recognition of the government. We’re guided by the international community in terms of the recognition of the government in Afghanistan, and we don’t have that. So, the IMF program there, which you asked about, has been put on hold,” Rice said.
He noted “as we said last month, the country cannot access IMF resources, SDRs (Special Drawing Rights) and so on at this point. But again, I want to say that we stand ready to work with the international community to advocate for urgent actions to stall a looming humanitarian crisis.”
This comes as the United States has frozen some 9.5 billion U.S. dollars in assets of the country’s central bank since August 15.
Although the Afghan central bank has resumed operation, many banks have still remained closed, with worried residents seen lining up outside the bank outlets for cash withdrawal.
The ongoing cash shortage has not only made it difficult for the Afghan people to survive but has also limited the country’s business activities of all time.
Although an aid package of over one billion U.S. dollars has been pledged by the international community, one in every three Afghan people are suffering major food shortages as a result of soaring prices, the severe humanitarian crisis in the country, and the possibility of economic collapse across the country.
Torkham border crossing remains closed
The Torkham border crossing on the Pakistani side of the border with Afghanistan was crowded with hundreds of people on Thursday, amid tight controls.
The crossing at Torkham, now manned on the Afghan side by the Islamic Emirate forces, has long been the busiest between the two countries, but since last month has seen a sharp dip in pedestrian crossings as tight controls have been imposed.
The Islamic Emirate last month seized power 20 years after they were ousted by a U.S.-led invasion for refusing to hand over al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in the wake of Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
“Why we left Afghanistan? It was because there was no security in Afghanistan,” said a woman who had entered Pakistan with her family, who said she was migrating to Canada.
Others said they were hoping to return to Afghanistan and found themselves stranded due to the strict checks imposed at the border crossing.
“I have a Passport, as well as a ‘Tazkira’ (Afghan National ID), but they are still not allowing me to go,“ said Said Hakeem from Nangarhar.
“They are saying that this Tazkira and Passport are fake. Although there is a visa in my passport also,” Hakeem added.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate officials have urged Afghans not to leave, saying they are needed to help them run the country and make it prosper in the future.
Australia agrees on increased US air deployments in Australia
Australia and the United States have reached new force posture agreements that will see greater air cooperation through rotational deployments of all types of U.S. military aircraft to Australia, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said on Thursday.
Speaking at a joint news conference after meetings between the U.S. and Australian foreign and defense ministers in Washington, Dutton said the two sides would be “significantly enhancing our force posture cooperation, increasing interoperability and deepening alliance activities in the Indo-Pacific.”
“This will include greater air cooperation through rotational deployments of all types of U.S. military aircraft to Australia,” he said.
“We’ve also established combined logistics sustainment and capability for maintenance to support our enhanced activities, including logistics and sustainment capability for our submarines and surface combatants in Australia.”
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the meeting had endorsed “major force posture initiatives that will expand our access and presence in Australia.”
Dutton and Austin spoke a day after the United States and Britain said they would provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines.
China on Thursday denounced the new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain, and Australia, saying such partnerships should not target third countries and warning of an intensified arms race in the region.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said France was a “vital partner” in the Indo-Pacific region and that Washington would continue to cooperate with Paris, comments that appeared aimed at calming French anger after the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom clinched the historic defense export contract to supply Australia with submarines.
The three countries announced on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will help Australia acquire U.S. nuclear-powered submarines and scrap the $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.
France has reacted angrily to the loss of the deal, calling it a “stab in the back.”
Speaking at a news conference after meetings between the U.S. and Australian foreign and defense ministers in Washington, Blinken said Washington had been in touch with its French counterparts before the announcement of the submarine deal.
In 2016 Australia had selected French shipbuilder Naval Group to build a new submarine fleet worth $40 billion to replace its more than two-decades-old Collins submarines.
The United States and its allies are looking for ways to push back against China’s growing power and influence, particularly its military buildup, pressure on Taiwan and deployments in the contested South China Sea.
China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran agree to strengthen coordination on Afghan issue
Senior officials from China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran reached a consensus on Thursday to step up communication and coordination on the Afghan issue, Reuters reported.
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Rasoul Mousavi reached the consensus at an informal meeting on Afghanistan held in the Tajik capital city of Dushanbe.
Speaking at the meeting, Wang said that it is necessary for the four countries to strengthen communication and coordination, make unanimous voices, exert positive influence, and play a constructive role in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan.
According to the report countries in the region expect the new Afghan government to be inclusive, anti-terrorist and friendly to neighbors, he stressed.
