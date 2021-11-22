World
IMF to revive $6 billion Pakistan funding program
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday it has reached an agreement with Pakistan that will help revive a stalled $6 billion funding program for the South Asian country, which faces growing economic challenges.
“The Pakistani authorities and IMF staff have reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the sixth review,” the IMF said in a statement.
“The agreement is subject to approval by the Executive Board, following the implementation of prior actions, notably on fiscal and institutional reforms,” it said.
It said completion of the review would make available 750 million in IMF special drawing rights, or approximately $1.059 billion, bringing total disbursements so far to about $3.027 billion, Reuters reported.
Pakistan entered the $6 billion funding program with the IMF in 2019, however, the funding stalled earlier this year due to reforms issues.
Finance Adviser Shaukat Tarin said last week Pakistan has been in talks with the IMF over terms and conditions of the program, which he said had been made harder due to economic losses caused by COVID-19 shutdowns.
He said Pakistan had to complete five reforms before the IMF revived the funding, including legislation on central bank autonomy, withdrawal of tax exemptions and increased energy tariffs.
The agreement was struck after 45 days of discussions between the finance team and the IMF, a Pakistan finance ministry spokesman said.
“This will remove a lot of uncertainties,” he said.
Pakistan has been grappling with a historical currency devaluation, high inflation and a current account deficit while investors have become nervous about the outcome of the talks between the government and the IMF.
World
Fatalities, more than 20 hurt after vehicle ploughs through parade in Wisconsin
A sport utility vehicle ploughed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday striking more than 20 people including children and causing “some fatalities,” the city’s police chief said.
Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said a person of interest was in custody and the suspect vehicle had been recovered after the incident in Waukesha, about 32km west of Milwaukee, Reuters reported.
“A red SUV drove into our Christmas parade that we were holding downtown. More than 20 individuals were injured as a result of this incident,” Thompson told reporters.
Asked about the fatalities, Thompson said: “I don’t have an exact number at this time.”
It was not known whether the incident was related to terrorism, he added.
A video posted online of the incident showed a red SUV ploughing through the parade, appearing to run over more than a dozen people.
In a second video, police appeared to open fire on the vehicle as it crashed through street barriers.
Photos and videos of Waukesha circulating on Twitter showed police cars and ambulances crowding a street decked out with Christmas lights in the aftermath of the incident. Bundled up people huddled on sidewalks as dusk fell.
Some of the injured were taken to the hospital by ambulance, others by police and still more by family and friends, Thompson said.
World
U.S. senators move to block $650 mln arms sale to Saudi Arabia
A group of U.S. senators are opposing the Biden administration’s first major arms sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over Riyadh’s involvement in the conflict in Yemen, three senators announced on Thursday, Reuters reported.
A joint resolution of disapproval to block a proposed $650 million in U.S. arms sales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was introduced by Republicans Rand Paul and Mike Lee, as well as Bernie Sanders who caucuses with Democrats.
While many U.S. lawmakers consider Saudi Arabia an important partner in the Middle East, they have criticized the country for its involvement in the war in Yemen, a conflict considered one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters. They have refused to approve many military sales for the kingdom without assurances U.S. equipment would not be used to kill civilians.
According to the report activists have said Saudi Arabia has lobbied heavily against extending a mandate of United Nation investigators who have documented possible war crimes in Yemen by both the Riyadh-led coalition and the Houthi movement.
The package which was approved by the State Department would include 280 AIM-120C-7/C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), 596 LAU-128 Missile Rail Launchers (MRL) along with containers and support equipment, spare parts, U.S. government and contractor engineering and technical support.
In a statement Paul said, “this sale that could accelerate an arms race in the Middle East and jeopardize the security of our military technologies.”
“As the Saudi government continues to wage its devastating war in Yemen and repress its own people, we should not be rewarding them with more arms sales,” said Sanders in the joint statement.
Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N) makes the missiles, read the report.
The Biden administration has said it adopted a policy of selling only defensive weapons to the Gulf ally.
When the State Department approved the sale a spokesman said the sale “is fully consistent with the administration’s pledge to lead with diplomacy to end the conflict in Yemen.” The air-to-air missiles ensure “Saudi Arabia has the means to defend itself from Iranian-backed Houthi air attacks,” he said.
State Department approval of a sale is not necessarily the indication of a signed contract, Reuters reported.
World
British Columbia sees death toll rising from massive flood; Ottawa pledges aid
The death toll from massive floods and landslides that devastated parts of British Columbia in Canada is set to rise, with the Canadian province declaring a state of emergency on Wednesday and the federal government promising major help.
Authorities have confirmed one death after torrential rains and mudslides destroyed roads and left several mountain towns isolated. At least three people are missing and about 18,000 people are displaced in the Pacific Coast province, Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told Reuters.
“We expect to confirm even more fatalities in the coming days,” British Columbia Premier John Horgan said, describing the calamity as a once-in-500-year event.
“We will bring in travel restrictions and ensure that transportation of essential goods and medical and emergency services are able to reach the communities that need them,” Horgan told a news conference, urging people not to hoard supplies.
The floods and mudslides also severed access to the country’s largest port in Vancouver, disrupting already strained global supply chains.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would help the province recover from what he called a “terrible, terrible disaster.”
Ottawa is sending hundreds of air force personnel to aid the recovery and “there are thousands more on standby,” Trudeau told reporters in Washington ahead of a U.S.-Canada-Mexico summit on Thursday.
Some affected towns are in remote mountain areas with limited access and freezing temperatures.
Saar: Economic situation in Afghanistan discussed
IMF to revive $6 billion Pakistan funding program
UN warns of ‘colossal’ collapse of Afghan banking system
Fatalities, more than 20 hurt after vehicle ploughs through parade in Wisconsin
IEA calls for release of frozen assets to prevent economic, humanitarian catastrophe
Bayat Foundation moves on to Balkh in relief drive to feed the hungry
IEA’s reclusive supreme leader makes rare public appearance
OPED: Is the West’s conscience being overshadowed by its political ego?
Save Lives! Donate Today to Help Prevent A Catastrophe in Afghanistan
Two killed, 10 wounded in shooting at wedding party in Nangarhar
Saar: Economic situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: ISIS-K presence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US response to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan letter discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan banking system discussed
Tahawol: Interview with Deputy Head of Kabul Municipality Mawlawi Hamdullah Nomani
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Schools shut indefinitely as Delhi pollution hits ‘dangerous levels’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation donates 5,000 liters of diesel to Kabul Ambulance Services
-
World5 days ago
US Northwest, Canada devastated by floods, 1 death reported
-
Latest News4 days ago
Abandoning Afghanistan now, amid crisis, would be ‘historic mistake’
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA forces kill Daesh member in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
-
Sport5 days ago
ICC Board appoints Afghanistan working group to review status of cricket
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kunduz IDPs get essential foodstuffs in Bayat Foundation’s ongoing campaign