IMF to disburse US$220 million to Afghanistan to fight COVID19 pandemic

12 mins ago

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2020)

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved US$220 million in aid to fight the Coronavirus in Afghanistan.

The International Monetary Fund has said the aid comes into effect upon the request of the Afghan government.

The Afghan Ministry of Finance stated that a large portion of the money will be used to fight Coronavirus, and another part will be used to keep the country’s economic turnover active.

“We had applied for a loan from the International Monetary Fund, which has been approved,” said Shamrooz Khan Masjidi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.

He added that in addition to fighting the coronavirus, the money would be used to keep Afghanistan’s economic turnover active.

On the other hand, the private sector is asking the Afghan government to spend this money on strengthening the private sector, given the current state of investment in the country.

While experts say that global aid in the fight against the Coronavirus is beneficial, they are concerned about the management of the funds of this sort.

Coronavirus could affect 50% of Afghanistan’s revenue: MoF

2 days ago

April 28, 2020

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2020)

The Ministry of Finance said that if the government fails to contain the spread of Coronavirus within the next five months, Afghanistan’s national income could be reduced by 50%.

Officials at the ministry said the Coronavirus could lead the country’s economy in crisis.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department of the MoF underlined that there are concerns about a 50 percent drop in revenue in the country.

According to officials, the economic crisis would hit Afghanistan if COVID-19 spread continues in the country.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has also expressed concerns about the declining activity of manufacturing plants in the country.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country has led to an increase in the rate of unemployment and the closure of more factories.

It comes as the spread of Coronavirus in Afghanistan has stopped 50 percent of the country’s manufacturing plants.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce, Investment and Mines said that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan has reduced the domestic production and that a large number of factories have stopped operating.

Officials at the agency said except for disinfectants and sanitary products, the production of other materials have been suspended across the country.

Coronavirus: Half of all factories in Afghanistan suspend operations

5 days ago

April 25, 2020

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2020)

The spread of Coronavirus in Afghanistan has stopped 50 percent of the country’s manufacturing plants.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce, Investment and Mines said that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan has reduced the domestic production and that a large number of factories have stopped operating.

Officials at the agency said except for disinfectants and sanitary products, the production of other materials have been suspended across the country.

Meanwhile, the officials warn that the country would face an economic crisis if the government does not pay attention to these factories.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Trade and Industry has expressed concern about the situation of the factories in the country, saying that it would soon set a plan according to which the factories could resume their activities, taking into account the health situation.

Meanwhile, experts say that as long as the government does not reduce the tax on factories and does not create loan appropriate packages for these companies, the activity of manufacturing factories in the country would face a crisis.

COVID19 spending transparency; information should be made public

1 week ago

April 20, 2020

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2020)

If the government spending and resources to fight the Coronavirus in different provinces are not made transparent, it could lead to an unmanageable disaster.

The Commission of Inquiry warns that if the government and the relevant administrations conceal COVID-19 spending reports, it indicates corruption.

In the meantime, journalists say that the information provided to the media by the government, especially the Committee for Combating the Outbreak of the Coronavirus, is not sufficient, which raises doubts amongst public.

A budget of AFN 6.7 billion have been allocated by the government to combat the Coronavirus outbreak in the capital and provinces of Afghanistan.

The Commission on the Right of Access to Information states that at this critical time, there must be accountability from the relevant offices, and in the provinces, information the assistance and expenditures provided by the government agencies must be made available to the public in written.

The commission wants the government, including governors and aid agencies, to be accountable to civil society and the media, if needed.

The Ministry of Public Health says that every institution is obliged to have a clear account of the expenditures on foreign aid and the government’s budget in the fight against COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s Spokesperson indicates that corruption in the institutions responsible for fighting against the virus is a betrayal to the nation and the country.

Some reporters say that the government’s information, especially the Anti-Coronavirus Committee, is not sufficient to reassure the public, as only the head of the organization has made a multi-page report public on the committee’s spending in a matter of months.

The Coronavirus Committee, led by Waheed Omer, an adviser to the president, was established nearly a month ago. In total, it has spent money on media coverage of the Coronavirus awareness, and the Ministry of Health has spent US$15 million so far to fight the disease.

