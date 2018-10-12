IMAFT Vows to Help Afghanistan Fight Terrorism

(Last Updated On: October 12, 2018)

President Ghani has met with visiting Secretary General of the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism (IMAFT) General Abdulelah bin Usman Al Saleh.

The meeting was held in Gul Khana Palace of the Presidential Palace on Thursday, where the two sides discussed anti-terrorism efforts, the President’s office said in a statement.

Considering terrorism as a joint threat to all, Gen. Saleh reaffirmed the IMAFT’s support to the Afghan people and the government in the fight against terrorism.

In his return, President Ghani praised the efforts and achievements of the Afghan military forces – being in the front line of the fight against terrorism – and considered the role of the coalition in the fight against terrorism as “important”.