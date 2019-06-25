I’m Aware of Meddling in IEC’s Affairs: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday said that he is aware of meddling in the affairs of the Independent Election Commission (IEC).

Today, Abdullah visited a voter registration center in Kabul where he said that he has received complaints regarding interference in the election affairs.

He added that if there is any complaint of interference by his staff, the electoral officials must publicize it.

Chief Executive Abdullah is a candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

He warned that the repetition of the problems that occurred in the previous elections in Afghanistan will take the country into a huge crisis.

“If we repeat the problems of the past elections, it will take the country to a very big crisis, therefore, we are calling on the commission to pay ultimate care and they should keep their independence,” he said.

This comes a week after a senior member of the IEC accused the presidential palace of interfering in IEC recruitments.

Mawlana Abdullah, a member of the IEC said that there is a collusion between President Ghani’s aides and the chief secretariat of the IEC.

At that time, the presidential palace denied making a comment in this regard.

Afghanistan’s presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 28 this year.