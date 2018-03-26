Illegal Mining ‘Critical’ Challenge for Afghan Economic Development: EU Envoy

(Last Updated On: March 26, 2018 7:36 pm)

The European Union (EU) ambassador to Kabul, Pierre Mayaudon says illegal mining is a “critical” challenge for the Afghan economic development and peace process.

“Illegal mining is a critical challenge for the economic development in this country [Afghanistan], and also for the peace process,” Mayaudon said. “We are willing to contribute on strengthening the capacity of Ministry of Mines and petroleum,” he added.

The EU envoy stressed that legal mining could create job opportunities for young Afghan people.

Abdul Jabar Safi, head of the high council of mine and industry said: “The Ministry of Mines has no capacity, if they pave the way, the private organizations will invest [in the mining sector].”

This comes as earlier, mining watchdogs have expressed concerns on embezzlement and bad management of mines in Afghanistan, which cost the country millions of dollars.