Illegal extraction of mines in Badakhshan

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2019)

The majority of mines in Badakhshan is being extracted illegally by insurgent groups, said civil activists of Badakhshan.

Badakhshan is a rich province in terms of underground mines, but neither the people nor the government is benefiting effectively from the mines as most of them are being extracted by the insurgent and illegal armed groups. Civil activists in Badakhshan are worried about the case and said that almost a million-dollar is going to these groups out of the illegal mine extraction monthly.

“Daily, many of the mines are being brutally extracted by the insurgents, local commanders with governmental backup, and the cabinet members,” said Mamuruddin Kufi, a member of the Badakhshan Residents Council.

Confirming the news, the Ministry of Mines and petroleum insisted that they are trying to stop the process in cooperation with security forces adding that they will legally follow up the case and cease the process.

Abdul Qadeer Mutfi, spokesperson for the ministry added that Afghanistan will improve in terms of the economy if the government stops illegal extraction of mine.