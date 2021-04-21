Latest News
IFRC warns of worsening drought crisis in Afghanistan
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said in a report that one-third of the Afghan population could suffer food insecurity due to a worsening drought crisis in the country.
According to the report, 13.1 million people are grappling with food shortages according to the latest food insecurity analysis.
This acute food security crisis compounds social and economic hardships already faced by millions of people in Afghanistan due to the COVID-19 pandemic and years of conflict.
Afghan Red Crescent Society Acting President, Dr Nilab Mobarez, said: “We are deeply concerned about worsening and severe water shortages in many areas, depleted food crops and crippled economic activity, such as decimated local markets and basic incomes.
“In the past month, Afghan Red Crescent volunteers and response teams have urgently ramped up relief, including food and cash assistance for thousands of drought-affected families across the parched provinces of Badghis, Baghlan and Faryab,” Mobarez added.
The IFRC has issued an Emergency Appeal seeking 7.5 million Swiss Francs to support the Afghan Red Crescent to deliver cash grants to buy food supplies and restore livelihoods and crops for 210,000 people in ten of the provinces worst affected by food insecurity and drought. Wheat production is expected to be slashed by up to 27 per cent in 2021, according to the Afghanistan Inter-Cluster Coordination Team, the report read.
“This is one of the worst ever droughts in Afghanistan and millions of people are barely surviving. People are walking long distances, as drinking water is running out and crops are failing,” said Necephor Mghendi, IFRC’s Head of Delegation for Afghanistan.
“We have grave fears for more than 18 million people who will need humanitarian support in Afghanistan this year due to this drought-driven food crisis piled on top of the debilitating social and economic impacts of COVID-19 and the long-running conflict,” Mghendi stated.
“We are appealing for urgent action to help the Afghan people in this hour of extreme need. Millions of people urgently need more food, water and cash assistance to survive. We are revitalising drought-resistant crops and diminished livestock, while supporting income generation for women and other population groups most at risk,” he said.
Latest News
Putin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday not to cross Russia’s “red lines”, saying Moscow would respond swiftly and harshly to any provocations and those responsible would regret it.
At a time of acute crisis in ties with the United States and Europe, with Russian troops massed near Ukraine and opposition leader Alexei Navalny on hunger strike in jail, the Kremlin leader used his state of the nation speech to project a message of Russian strength and defiance in the face of outside threats.
“We want good relations…and really don’t want to burn bridges,” Putin told both houses of parliament.
“But if someone mistakes our good intentions for indifference or weakness and intends to burn down or even blow up these bridges, they should know that Russia’s response will be asymmetrical, swift and harsh.”
Russia would determine where its red line lay in each specific case, he said, comparing those who attack it to hyenas led by a tiger.
His comments came at the climax of a speech dominated by Russia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic hardship. Putin announced new social support measures for families with children ahead of a September parliamentary election.
He adopted a sterner tone when setting out foreign policy.
“In some countries, they have developed a highly unseemly habit of picking on Russia for any reason, and most often for no reason at all – a kind of sport,” said Putin, standing alone on a vast stage flanked by white, blue and red national flags and a backdrop of a giant double-headed eagle.
“Organisers of any provocations that threaten our core security interests will regret what they have done like they’ve never regretted anything for a long time.”
Putin, who is 68 and has dominated Russia for two decades, made no mention of Navalny. The opposition politician is ill in prison after starving himself for three weeks to demand access to his own doctors.
The rouble firmed after Putin’s speech, with markets interpreting it as not escalating tensions with the West.
Recent weeks have seen an intensification of confrontation between Russia and Western countries, which are alarmed by Navalny’s worsening condition and by what they say is the massing of tens of thousands of Russian troops near Ukraine and in Russian-annexed Crimea.
Washington last week tightened sanctions on Russia over accusations of computer hacking and election interference, and the Czech Republic accused Moscow of a role in explosions at an arms depot in 2014. Both expelled Russian diplomats. Russia denied wrongdoing and responded with tit-for-tat expulsions.
Moscow summoned a senior U.S. diplomat on Wednesday and said 10 embassy staff it expelled last week had a month to leave and that it would be disclosing the details of other punitive measures it had promised soon.
Tensions are also strained over the fate of Navalny, whose supporters rallied across Russia on Wednesday in his support.
Two of Navalny’s closest allies were arrested on Wednesday, their lawyers said. Lyubov Sobol, one of the faces of Navalny’s popular YouTube channel, and Kira Yarmysh, his spokeswoman, were both detained in Moscow.
One Navalny aide, Ruslan Shaveddinov, tweeted: “Right now across the whole of Russia they are detaining potential protesters. This is repression. This cannot be accepted. We need to fight this darkness.”
European Council President Charles Michel called the arrests “deplorable” and urged Russian authorities to respect people’s right to assemble.
OVD-Info, a group that monitors protests and detentions, said that nearly 300 people had been detained over the rallies in dozens of different places. The figure was expected to climb.
The Russian government has said the gatherings are illegal. Previous pro-Navalny rallies have been dispersed by force, with thousands of arrests.
Four doctors from outside Russia’s federal prison service visited Navalny on Tuesday and found his health to be satisfactory, Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said.
In his speech, Putin urged all citizens to get vaccinated and predicted that Russia would achieve collective immunity by the autumn.
On the eve of an online climate summit to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, Putin also called for tougher “polluter pays” rules and set a goal for Russia to cut its greenhouse gas emissions below those of the European Union in the next 30 years.
Latest News
US retrieves and returns $1.8 million worth of stolen artifacts
The US has handed over 33 ancient artifacts to the Afghan Embassy in Washington DC, US, this week.
The US’s Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that the antiques were valued at approximately $1.8 million.
The Afghan Embassy in Washington DC stated: “Ambassador Roya Rahmani finalized the repatriation of 33 trafficked ancient artifacts back to the care of the
Afghan people in a ceremony at the New York District Attorney’s Office.”
“The diversity of the 2nd to 8th-century artifacts recovered are reflective of Afghanistan’s history as a cultural crossroads,” the Embassy said.
Addressing the ceremony to mark the event, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance stated: “Crimes of culture involving looted and stolen religious relics, such as the nearly two dozen Buddhist statues being repatriated today to the people of Afghanistan, not only tear at the societal fabric of nations but also deprive millions of believers worldwide of the earliest sacred symbols of their faith.”
“I am honored to return this trove of awe-inspiring artifacts exemplifying Afghanistan’s proud cultural heritage and humanity’s enduring quest for spiritual awakening. Over the past decade, my Office’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit and our partners at Homeland Security Investigations have collaborated to recover more than 2,500 relics valued at $143 million from the illicit collection of Subhash Kapoor – including the remarkable items that, in recent weeks, we have repatriated to Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Afghanistan,” he said.
“Since last August, we’ve had the privilege of repatriating 338 stolen objects to seven countries, and we look forward to future ceremonies announcing the return of additional items to their rightful owners,” Vance added.
Meanwhile, Afghan Ambassador Roya Rahmani, who attended the ceremony, stated that the preservation of Afghanistan’s heritage and history is paving the path for civilization and society to grow.
“These recovered works are irreplaceable pieces of Afghanistan’s diverse culture and rich history. It is my greatest honor to help facilitate their return home,” he said.
Latest News
MP tells parliament security forces ambushed him
MP Mahdi Rasikh claimed Wednesday that he survived an attack by the Afghan security forces in the Bihsud district of Maidan Wardak province.
Addressing the Wolesi Jirga, Rasikh stated that security forces attacked his vehicles while he was returning to Kabul.
He said one of his bodyguards was wounded in the attack.
Rasikh claimed that the Chief of Army Staff General Yasin Zia had reportedly given orders to assassinate him.
“Yesterday, while we entered a valley on our way, the security forces began shooting at us. They shut down our mobile antenna using jammers. They shot and wounded my bodyguard and tried to kill me as well,” Rasikh told the MPs.
He added that the security forces wanted him to get out of his armored vehicle but “I refused to get out of my car and then they opened fired on the vehicle and punctured the tires.”
“I asked the security forces why they are shooting us, they told me they got orders from Chief of Army Staff,” Rasikh said.
A number of MPs condemned the shooting and said the actions had been illegal.
“We are the true defenders of the Republic, not the four-member Republic of Arg, they want to silence the voice of the representatives, and that is why they targeted Mahdi Rasikh,” MP Nilofar Ibrahimi said.
Mir Rahman Rahmani, the Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament called on the Afghan forces to be committed to their duties.
“The security forces are obliged to ensure the security of the people. But some people are intolerable (security forces) and should not treat MPs this way,” Rahmani said.
“The security forces’ treatment of Mahdi Rasikh is disturbing and the Immunity Commission shall investigate this issue,” he added.
The Ministry of Defense, however, stated that Rasikh was transporting illegal weapons and that the security forces seized 10 weapons belonging to him.
“MP Mahdi Rasikh is a close figure to Commander Alipour. He was also involved in addressing recent dispute in Bisud district,” Rosullah Ahmadzia, a spokesman for the MoD told Ariana News.
