IED explosion destroys power pylon – Parwan
A pylon of imported electricity was blown up with improvised explosives in Charikar, Parwan province.
Parwan provincial spokesperson Wahida Shahkar said that early this morning, a tower of the imported electricity was blown up by unknown individuals in PD^1 Charikar, Parwan.
She added that the blast was caused by improvised explosive devices (IED), adding that the police had taken two suspects into custody.
According to her, the pylon has not been completely destroyed. Its reconstruction has been taken on, she added.
Lately, infrastructures, be it electricity, bridges, roads, and/or other public service providers have become soft targets for insurgents.
The imported electricity power plants and cables have been often targeted by hostile individuals and groups, causing millions of financial damage to the nation and the state.
It does not stop there; employees and officials of the power and energy sector have also been targeted.
Not long ago, the Parwan commercial deputy of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat lost his life to an insurgent attack, reportedly a mine blast, and 8 employees of the sector were wounded.
Kabul to impose stricter quarantine measures over Eid days
Officials say Kabul will be completely quarantined during the days of Eid-ul-Fiter to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus.
According to officials, people should stay indoors throughout the Eid and avoid traveling at all.
Aimed to stop the Coronavirus outbreak, at a cabinet meeting Thursday, President Ashraf Ghani called on the nation to refrain from traveling during the Eid-ul-Fiter holidays.
Kabul Governor Mohammad Yaqoub Haidari has also said that there would be a severe curfew in Kabul during the holiday for the same purpose.
Meanwhile, the ministry of interior has said that in line with the cabinet decision, this Eid will be a curfew in Kabul and that the police are going to enforce the curfew strictly.
Public Health Deputy Minister Waheed Majrooh, also wants the people not to make visits on Eid days and celebrate the Eid with their families only.
Unfortunately, Afghans do not comply with the curfew and do not take the threat of the pandemic seriously.
Health officials also say that an unprecedented calamity is on its way to hit the nation unless the people abide by the rules of restrictions and follow the health guidelines.
On the other hand, President Ghani has approved a plan by the governor of Kabul to ease restrictions on business and travel after Eid holidays.
It is to be mentioned that the number of COVID19 infections in Afghanistan has nearly reached 9000 (8,676 to 21 May), with 193 deaths and 938 recoveries.
Manchester United suffers £28m financial loss for Coronavirus so far
The British Football Club Manchester United confirmed that the Covid-19 pandemic has cost them an initial £28m, and they expect the numbers to grow.
Man Utd’s Chief financial officer Cliff Baty said they are set to hand back £20m in TV revenue to broadcasters even if the Premier League season is completed, BBC reported.
The club also lost another additional £8m in the final three weeks of March, as three of their matches were postponed.
So far, 11 matches of Manchester United have been postponed because of Coronavirus.
BBC added, “With games called off – including matches in the Europa League and FA Cup – Baty said that sponsorship revenues had “contracted”, and that retail sales had been “impacted” with the club store at Old Trafford still closed.”
He added that matchday revenues were “significantly impacted”, with an acceptance games will be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future.
This comes as the Premier League’s matches are supposed to resume starting from June 1 after nearly two months break.
Government approves lockdown gradual exit plan – Kabul
The Afghan government has approved a plan to lift the Coronavirus lockdown in the capital Kabul.
Mohammad Yaqub Haidari, Kabul’s Governor said in a conference on Thursday said that the plan was approved today by the cabinet and it would be implemented after three days of Eid.
Haidari said that a number of grocery stores, fruit shops, bakeries, health centers, domestic and foreign aid institutions, oil stations, and gas shops could continue to operate in accordance with health guidelines.
According to Haidari, the relax plan from Coronavirus lockdown is as follows:
- Restaurants that have home delivery services can provide services in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health.
- Shops for electrical appliances, metalwork, carpentry, mobile shops, workshops and repair shops, car shops, and vendors can operate at a specific location daily from 2 p.m.
- Dry fruit shops, clothing stores, boutiques, grocery stores, ticket shops, photographers, and detergent stores can be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Small shopping malls can be open from 12 to 5 pm. Tailors from 6 pm to 8 pm, goldsmiths three days a week, and from 2 to 8 pm, grocery stores, hairdressers, barbershops, and lawyers can be open from 2 to 8 p.m.
- Mandavis of Bagh-e Qazi, Pol-e Bagh-e Omumi, Maryam High School Bazaar, Sarai-e Shamali Bazaar, and other wholesalers can operate regularly from 8 am to 12 noon.
Meanwhile, Haidari added that according to the plan:
- Small fast vehicles with license plates ending in an even number can travel on Saturdays, Mondays, and Wednesdays, and vehicles with a license plate ending with an odd number can travel on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
- Public transports and vehicles carrying more than three passengers are prohibited.
He emphasized that ambulances, firefighters, government vehicles, doctors and health workers, diplomats, high-ranking government officials, MPs, telecommunications staff, television, and journalists could commute following the health instructions.
The governor of Kabul called on the people to stay in their homes to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus on Eid days saying that “From 5 am to dusk, all roads in Kabul will be closed to vehicles and the police will prevent unnecessary traffic.”
Haidari warned that if people do not comply with the plan in Kabul, more severe restrictions will be imposed in Kabul.
Meanwhile, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Afghanistan has reached 8,676, of which 193 have died and 938 have been treated.
