IED blasts in Kabul and Parwan leave 1 dead, three wounded

At least two people were wounded in a magnetic IED explosion in Kabul city on Wednesday morning, Kabul police confirmed.

The incident happened at around 6:34am local time in the Panjsad Family area in PD15.

A magnetic IED had been placed on a Toyota Hilux and then detonated, police said, adding that the victims had been taken to hospital.

No further details were provided and no group has yet claimed responsibility for this.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident at least one person was killed and another was wounded in a magnetic IED explosion in Parwan province.

Officials said the IED had been placed on a vehicle being driven by employees from Kapisa’s crime investigation unit.

The incident occurred in the Sar-e-Sayad area of Parwan while the employees were on the way to their office in Kapisa, said officials.

These two explosions come after a string of such attacks on Tuesday, including a blast that killed Kabul’s deputy governor and his assistant.