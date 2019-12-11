IED Blast Kills Two Brothers in Paktia

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2019)

Security officials in Paktia Province said that two brothers were killed in an explosion in Danda Patan district of the province.

Sarwar Wali Tabassum, the provincial police spokesman, told Ariana News that the incident happened on Wednesday morning in Gomruk village of the district.

According to Tabassum, the explosion was a result of an improvised explosive device (IED) attached to a motorcycle and both victims were civilians.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for this explosion.