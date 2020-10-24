IED blast kills nine, wounds two in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2020)

At least nine civilians including – three women – were killed Saturday morning when a roadside mine hit a civilian’s vehicle, police confirmed.

According to Ghazni police, the incident occurred around 09:00 am local time in the Kotal-e Rawza area close to Ghazni city.

All the victims were civilians, police said.

Meanwhile, Police said that when the forces wanted to provide assistance and transfer the victims, the police Humvee hit by another roadside mine in the area and as the result, two policemen were wounded.

Ghazni police blame the Taliban for the incident, but the Taliban did not comment yet.

Local residents however said that at least 11 people killed in the blast.