IED blast kills nine, wounds two in Ghazni
At least nine civilians including – three women – were killed Saturday morning when a roadside mine hit a civilian’s vehicle, police confirmed.
According to Ghazni police, the incident occurred around 09:00 am local time in the Kotal-e Rawza area close to Ghazni city.
All the victims were civilians, police said.
Meanwhile, Police said that when the forces wanted to provide assistance and transfer the victims, the police Humvee hit by another roadside mine in the area and as the result, two policemen were wounded.
Ghazni police blame the Taliban for the incident, but the Taliban did not comment yet.
Local residents however said that at least 11 people killed in the blast.
Taliban attack kills 24 soldiers, take several hostages in Nimroz
Taliban abduct acting district governor in Takhar
The Taliban have abducted Ishkamish’s acting district governor in northern Takhar province.
Saif-u-Rahman, the Executive Director and Acting District Chief of Ishkamish was kidnapped by the militants at around 4 pm Thursday, sources said.
According to the sources, Saif-u-Rahman had left his office and was on his way home while the Taliban captured him.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar police confirmed but denied to provide further details about the incident.
The Taliban yet comment in this regard.
It comes as clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban militants in Takhar have erupted in the past recent weeks.
More than 50 Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) members were killed on Wednesday morning after the insurgents attacked the Government Operations Directorate in Baharak district and the Takhar Police Command center.
The government said Thursday that in response to the Taliban’s attack, the Afghan forces targeted a Taliban gathering at a mosque in Hazara Qarluq village in Takhar in which believed that at least 12 children were killed and 18 civilians were wounded.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, however, rejected claims, stating: “The news of the killing of children in the mosque in Takhar is baseless.”
Referring to Tuesday night’s attack by the Taliban in the same province – which left more than 50 Afghan national security force members dead – Saleh said: “Those who buried our forces yesterday have been destroyed and we have undeniable proof.”
UN to probe Takhar airstrike after locals claim children were killed
United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Thursday night it was investigating an Afghan National Army (ANA) airstrike in Takhar province that reportedly killed 12 children.
In a post on Twitter, the mission said: “UNAMA civilian protection team following up on allegations of ANA airstrike yesterday against Taliban in Takhar province killing 12 children, girls & boys, & injuring 18 other civilians.”
UNAMA also stated that the United Nations will issue findings when complete.
This comes after local officials in Takhar said early Thursday morning a mosque had been targeted in an airstrike killing children and injuring many others, including the mosque’s imam.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh rejected the claims in a Facebook post later in the day and said Taliban members had been targeted and eliminated.
“The news of the killing of children in a mosque in Takhar is baseless. Those who dragged our forces to dust and blood yesterday were destroyed, and we have undeniable proof,” Saleh wrote.
This came a day after the Taliban carried out a massive attack against Afghan security forces in the province, killing as many as 50 soldiers.
Reuters reported that Abdul Qayoom Hayrat, head of the provincial health department in Takhar, said that 10 of the dead soldiers were members of the Afghan special forces.
