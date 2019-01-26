IED Blast in Nangarhar Leaves Two Wounded

(Last Updated On: January 26, 2019)

At least two people were wounded after a megnatic bomb went off in PD4 of Jalalabad city of eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday morning, local official said.

The provincial governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told Ariana News that the blast happened as a result of a sticky bomb attached to a vehicle belongs to a mine clearance organization “AREA” in Jalalabad City.

According to Khogyani, the incident left two people wounded including the driver and 10-year-old student.

No individual or group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.