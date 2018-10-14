IECC Warns Candidates Exceeding Limit in Campaigns

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2018)

The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) on Sunday warned of taking legal actions against candidates who fail to present reports on expenses in their election campaigns.

“The financial sources of the candidates should be legal and the cost of their election campaigns should not exceed the limit specified in the electoral law,” said Ali Reza Rohani, Spokesman of the IECC.

The Independent Election Commission (IEC), however, said it is premature to ask the candidates to present campaign reporting.

“The candidates have time to present their reports on campaign expenses,” said Hafizullah Hashimi, a commissioner of the IEC, adding that documentation of the financial reports of the candidates is not an easy process and that it takes time.

According to election law, the limit set for candidates in their election campaigns is 2.3 million Afghanis. However, it seems some candidates have already spent more than the set amount.

Following the issue, the election observers called on the electoral commissions to probe the candidates who have spent more than the set amount in their election campaigns.

This comes as the upcoming parliamentary polling is scheduled to be held on October 20, followed by presidential elections in April next year.