IECC to IEC: Preliminary Results Must Be Announced On Time

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2019)

The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) said on Thursday that a further delay in announcing the preliminary results of the 2019 Presidential Election would be illegal and unacceptable.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, IEEC Head Zuhra Bayan Shinwari, stressed that the results must be out by the preset date of November 14 and more violations of the electoral calendar will be a violation of the law.

“IECC is concerned over violation of the electoral calendar by the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and calls on IEC not to delay the announcement of preliminary results which is due on November 14,” Shinwari said.

Moreover, IECC Head added that over 4,528 complaints have been reviewed and addressed by the Complaint Commission, based on which 2,118 polling centers have been subject to vote to recount while votes from 30 centers and 105 stations have been announced as invalid.

Meanwhile, IEEC asked the German Dermalog Company to act based on the contract signed with Independent Election Commission.

“Based on the legal framework and contract made with Dermalog Company, it is required to share all details and their justifications with Afghan people,” IECC member, Mohammad Qasim Elyasi, said.

The preliminary result of Afghanistan’s presidential election was scheduled to be announced on October 19 but it didn’t happen due to technical problems with vote transferring.

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has officially announced November 14 as the new date for preliminary results.