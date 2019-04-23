IECC Says All Presidential Candidates Are Qualified

(Last Updated On: April 23, 2019)

The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) on Tuesday said that all candidates for Afghanistan’s presidential election have found their way to the final list to run for president.

Speaking at a televised press conference, Zuhra Bayan Shinwari the Chief of IECC said, there was no complaint against any presidential candidates; therefore, the IECC sent the final list of candidates to the Independent Election Commission (IEC) for the announcement.

At the same event, Mohammad Qasim Elyasi the spokesman of IECC added that the final list of candidates was sent to the IEC after several legal assessments completed by the IECC.

A total of 18 individuals have nominated themselves as candidates for the upcoming presidential election in Afghanistan.

The Afghan presidential election was initially scheduled for April 20 but was delayed until July 20, then pushed back again until 28 September 2019.