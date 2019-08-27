IECC Registers 39 Complaints against Presidential Candidates

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2019)

Nearly 40 complaints have been registered against the presidential candidates so far, the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) said on Tuesday.

Qasim Elyasi, a member of the IECC said that most of these complaints are against five candidates including President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

“We have received about 39 complaints. 24 complaints have been registered in the capital Kabul while the rest were registered in the provinces,” he said.

According to the IECC, Misusing from government resources, the participation of government officials in electoral campaigns and installation of billboards in restricted areas are the most common complaints.

Yousuf Rasheed, member of a Kabul-based electoral monitoring organization urged the IECC to investigate the complaints comprehensively and punish the violators.

This comes as the Afghan presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 28 this year.