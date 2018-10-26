IECC Receives More Than 11,000 Complaints During Elections

(Last Updated On: October 26, 2018)

Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) says it has registered more than 11,000 complaints during the parliamentary elections last Saturday.

The IECC on Friday said that there are various types of complaints and that it will take them about a month to address them including 15 days for complaints lodged from Kabul and 15 days more for complaints received from other provinces.

Ghulam Dastgeer Hedayat, a member of the IECC said that they have received 11,200 complaints during the elections that the figures might change.

The election observers, however, said that the IECC was not capable of addressing the complaints in the set timetable.

“There is a lack of coordination between both of the commissions, it is difficult to address the complaints in one month,” said Habibullah Shinwari, a member of TEFA

Poor management, absence of voters’ list in voting stations, lack of biometric devices in polling centers, misuse of authority by IEC staff against voters and stopping observers to monitor the vote counting process were the issues according to people and watchdogs which have challenged the two days parliamentary elections.

This comes as the IEC is expected to announce the preliminary results of the elections on November 10.