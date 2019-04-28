IECC Invalidates Preliminary Result of Kabul Parliamentary Elections

(Last Updated On: April 28, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) has decided to validate all initial result sheets of Kabul parliamentary elections, IECC said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Qasim Elyasi a member of the IECC said that all vote count and audit processes which were conducted by the electoral commissions including the preliminary result of Kabul parliamentary elections are invalidated.

The official further said that the decision is final at the moment but more options are on the table including invalidating all Kabul votes.

IECC hopes to announce the final result of Kabul elections after the data of the original result sheets entered into the system.

More than six months have passed since Afghanistan hold the country’s parliamentary elections but the final result of the capital Kabul is still awaiting due to major fraud and mismanagement by the Independent Election Commission (IEC).

Lawmakers who represent Kabul province have 33 of the 250 seats in Afghanistan’s lower house of parliament.