IECC Invalidates Ballots of Over 170 Polling Stations

The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) has invalidated ballots of 174 polling stations, insisting that it has addressed 80 percent of the registered complaints and that 119 cases have been referred to judiciary institutions in this regard.

The IECC had registered over 12,000 complaints regarding the last month’s chaotic parliamentary elections. The commission on Monday said that it has addressed more than 10,000 complaints so far and that has invalidated ballots of 174 voting stations.

“There is no assurance that we could be able to accurately address all of the received complaints,” Said the IECC Spokesman Ali Reza Rohani.

The IECC, meanwhile, said that it has fired 14 election employees mostly the staff members of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and that referred 119 complaint cases to the Attorney General Office.

The IECC stressed that it will only accept the ballots which have passed through the biometric process.

Hafizullah Hashimi, a member of the IEC, however, said that the IECC provincial offices are “interfering” beyond their job responsibilities and that the IEC will not allow them to continue acting like this.

This comes as the IEC is expected to announce the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections from all provinces except Kabul on November 23, and reveal the results from Kabul on the first day of December.