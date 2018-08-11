IECC Drops 35 Names from Final List of Candidates for Parliamentary Elections

(Last Updated On: August 11, 2018 4:49 pm)

The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) has removed 35 names from the final list of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The names of the candidates were removed after a special investigation commission reviewed the complaints against the possible candidates for having links with illegal armed individuals and groups.

The names of those dropped from the final list are as follows: