IECC Drops 35 Names from Final List of Candidates for Parliamentary Elections

The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) has removed 35 names from the final list of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections.
The names of the candidates were removed after a special investigation commission reviewed the complaints against the possible candidates for having links with illegal armed individuals and groups.
The names of those dropped from the final list are as follows:
- Ahmad Shah Shams, Mohibullah and Amanullah Hotaki from Uruzgan province;
- Abdul Rahman Sheedani from Bamyan;
- Fawzia Koofi, Maryam Koofi, Mohammad Nabi Bayan and Abdul Samad Abdul Hameed from Badakhshan province;
- Sayed Jafar Naderi, Assadullah Islamzoi and Hayatullah Wafa from Baghlan province;
- Assadullah Sharifi from Balkh province;
- Ghulam Haidar Jailani and Noor Ahmad Sekandar from Parwan province;
- Allah Mir and Nawid Ibrahimkhil from Paktia province;
- Bashir Qanet and Assadullah Ayub from Takhar province;
- Liyaqatullah Babakarkhil and Jabar Jabarkhil from Khost province;
- Masuma Khawari, Mohammad Asif Azeemi and Raees Khairullah from Samangan province;
- Sakhi Naweed from Faryab province;
- Qais Hassan, Mawlawi Tarakhil, Sayed Daoud Naderi, Sedaqat Zahid, Ziaulhaq Amarkhil, Ehsanullah Atif, Shir Ali Ahmadzai and Zardad Faryadi from Kabul;
- Shayista Baz Naseri from Kunduz province;
- Akbar Stanekzai from Logar province;
- And Jawed Zaman from Nangarhar province.