IECC Disqualified Seven More Candidates

The Independent Election Complaints Commission (IECC) on Thursday announced the disqualification of seven more candidates.

The IECC Spokesman Ali Reza Ruhani said the seven candidates were disqualified for different reasons. Three of the candidates denied to resign from their jobs, two of them were sentenced to imprisonment, one had Iranian citizenship and one doesn’t have the required age to run for parliament.

The disqualified candidates are from six different provinces.

According to Ruhani, these candidates are Robina Walizai from Maidan Wardak, Abdul Karim Shafaq from Farah, Habibullah Ghoryani from and Ahmad Shah Sadat Hussaini from Herat, Abdullah Sahel from Kunduz and Ghulam Nabi Saqi from Ghor.

Earlier, IECC removed the names of 35 candidates from the final list due to different reasons.

The new decision comes two days before the election day in 33 provinces of Afghanistan.