IECC Determined To Sent Warning Letters To 5 Candidates For Premature Campaigns

The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) is expected to issue a warning letter to five presidential candidates including President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah for their premature electoral campaigns.

According to the IECC, there are signs of premature electoral campaigns by some presidential candidates that can lead even to the termination of their candidacy.

“We will send warning letters to five candidates. It is not approved yet but we are determined. If they discard the [warning letter], we will fine them. Ultimately, we will use the final option,” said Mohammad Qasim Ilyasi, a Commissioner and IECC Spokesman on Saturday.

Recently, President Ghani visited Kandahar and Zabul provinces in the south where he met with local officials and inaugurated several projects.

The Chief Executive Abdullah traveled to Balkh province where he met with the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan to inaugurate an exhibition. He also traveled to Jawzjan province where he met with Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum and spoke at a large gathering in Shiberghan City.

Rahmatullah Nabil, former intelligence chief, and a presidential candidate traveled to Mazar-e-Sharif city and participated at a big gathering.

Faramarz Tamana, another presidential candidate traveled to western Herat province and met with influential figures.

Besmillah Afghanmal, former governor of Zabul province blamed President Ghani for opening electoral offices in Kandahar province, adding that the office is using from governmental resources.

Baktash Ishchi, a member of parliament from Jawzjan province claimed that a district in Jawzjan province fell to the hand of Taliban because the army helicopters were used for the security of a high-ranking government official.

On the other hand, President Ghani has issued a decree that bans the appointment of any diplomatic without the approval of the presidential palace.

Shahab Hakimi, a presidential candidate called the latest moves by President Ghani as an electoral campaign and illegitimate.

Sughra Sadat, member of a Kabul-based electoral monitoring organization blames the Independent Election Commission for their failure to take action against the premature election campaigns.