IECC Begins Recording Complaints Regarding Voter Registration Process

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2019)

The Independent Electoral Complaint Commission (IECC) began recording the complaints and objections concurrently with the voters’ registration process.

IECC Officials say that the voters’ complaints and objections will be recorded by them until the end of the voters’ registration process.

“The Independent Election Complaint Commission’s officers have been appointed across the country to record any kind of complaints and objections of the voters regarding the electoral violations and crimes,” said Qasim Elyasi, the Chief of IECC Secretary.

However, the election observers are concerned about the shutdown of some voters’ registration centers across the country.

“A very ordinary person like a farmer cannot come a long way to the district’s center for registering his/her name while no awareness and informative program has been organized for the people by the Independent Election Commission,” said Habib Shinwari, a member of the Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan.

IEC launched the voters’ registration process at the beginning of the current week and will be opened for 20 days.

According to the officials, more than 13 thousand voters have registered themselves so far.