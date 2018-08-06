IECC Adds 104 Dropped Names to Candidates’ List

(Last Updated On: August 06, 2018 5:59 pm)

The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) on Monday re-added 104 people to the parliamentary election candidates’ list from a total of 134 dropped names.

The IECC Spokesman Ali Reza Rohani said that the individuals were previously dropped from the preliminary list due to a number of issues including problems in their presented documents, adding that the objections of remaining possible candidates against the election commission have been rejected.

The election observers, meanwhile, said lack of proper coordination between the electoral commissions causes the decision-making process to be delayed.

“The commissions should have work and technical coordination with each other and that will prevent the delay in working process of the commissions,” said Naeem Ayoubzada, head of TEFA.

Following the matter, a number of civil society activists criticized the assigned investigation committee of IECC for dropping 25 names from the candidates’ list particularly, the current parliament member Fawzia Koofi, urging reconsideration on the decision.

The IECC, however, stressed that the work of the committee for investigation of possible links of some candidates with illegal armed groups was part of the task to address the electoral complaints and that major of part of the issue is related to IECC to assess and then make a final decision.