IECC Accuses Election Commission of Corruption

(Last Updated On: January 27, 2019)

The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) has accused the election commission of corruption by saying the commission has failed to hold transparent parliamentary elections in the country.

Speaking in a special interview with Ariana News on Sunday, Abdul Aziz Aryayi, head of the IECC said that there were serious issues in the parliamentary elections for Kabul, Balkh, Herat, Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces.

Aryayi said that the IECC has registered about 18,000 complaints regarding parliamentary elections which was held in 20th and 21th of October, last year.

He stressed that soon the commission will complete the assessment process of the received complaints.

This comes as recently, Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish has criticized election commission over weaknesses and inefficiencies.

Danish said the electoral bodies must understand that the people have no patience and will no longer tolerate their weaknesses and inefficiencies.

He stressed the government is obliged to bring comprehensive reforms and avoid people’s right for violation.