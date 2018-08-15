IEC Warns of Delay in Parliamentary Elections

(Last Updated On: August 15, 2018 6:53 pm)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Wednesday warned that the upcoming parliamentary election would be impossible to be held on time if the current crisis continues the same.

“The commission is not responsible for the delay of holding the election and closing IEC branches in capital or other provinces has no legal basis,” a member of IEC, Hafizullah Hashemi said.

Despite the disqualified candidates set up sit-in tents near the IEC office, its provincial branches and staged protest, the election commission announced the names of 2565 nominees who succeed to be in the final list. Of the 2565 candidates, 2174 of them are men and 391 of them are women.

In the meantime, the observing institutions express concern over the closure of IEC office and its provincial branches and called on the International Community to find a solution for this issue.

Recently, the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) has barred 35 candidates from running in upcoming parliamentary polls.

IECC issued a statement with the names of the disqualified candidates including serving MPs after it said they were found to have direct links with illegal armed groups.

Most of those barred have already lodged appeals against the move.

Officials at the IECC said the final list was the result of a month-long probe launched after its office received complaints against hundreds of candidates from voters in 34 provinces.

Some candidates were alleged to have been involved in cases of land grabbing, murder, rape and extortion.