IEC Violated Electoral Law by Extending Voting to Second Day: Lawyers

(Last Updated On: October 21, 2018)

A number of lawyers based in Kabul said that the Independent Election Commission (IEC) has violated the electoral law by extending the voting process to second day.

The parliamentary elections entered the second day, following the technical and security issues in a number of provinces. The voting process was resumed today in more than 400 polling centers – which was opened late or remained closed on first of the voting.

However, some lawyers have criticized the IEC for extending the voting process, saying the commission has violated the election law in this regard. They said based on the article 104 of the law, the election should have been held again which it did not happen.

According to article 84 of the electoral law, the commission could extend the voting process in some polling centers to a maximum of two hours or until the time when all of the voters –lined up at voting stations – cast their vote.

Mohammad Abdullah, a lawyer based in Kabul said that the IEC has violated the article and illegally extend the voting to the second day.

“According to article 104 of the law, election commision had the authority to hold the election again in those election zones in which the voting was invalid,” he said.

This comes as the IEC Chairman Abdul Badi Sayat said that more than 3 million people out of 8.8 million registered voters cast their ballots on Saturday. The biggest turnout was in Kabul and the lowest was in Uruzgan province.