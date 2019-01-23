IEC Unveils Final Results of Parliamentary Elections for Three Provinces

(Last Updated On: January 23, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Wednesday announced the final results of parliamentary elections for Kapisa, Panjshir and Sar-e-Pul provinces.

The IEC was expected to reveal the final election results for 12 provinces later in the day, but due to certain issues, the results of only three provinces were announced.

“We urge the electoral complaints commission to address the complaints based on the timetable being set by the election commission so that the final results of other provinces could also be announced,” said the IEC chief Abdulbadi Sayad.

The official, meanwhile, urged the protesting candidates to should seek their rights through legal channels.

The IEC chairman noted that the election commission is evaluating the documents of the 17 possible presidential candidates for July elections and that soon it will reveal final lists of the candidates.

According to the IEC’s final results, the following individuals have managed to secure seats in the parliament:

Panjshir: Mohammad Zalmay Noori (8,456 votes) and Rahila Salim with (1,577 votes).

Sar-e-Pul: Mohammad Akbar Sultanzada (9,242 votes), Mohammad Hassan Sharifi Balkhabi (7,358 votes), Hamidullah Baik (6,260 votes), Sayed Hayatullah Alemi (5,746 votes) and Aziza Jalis with (6,015 votes).

Kapisa: Mirdad Nijrabi (5,849 votes), Mir Haidar Afzali (5,370 votes), Iqbal Safi (5,355 votes) and Khadija Ilham Khalili with (1378 votes).

This comes about two weeks after the IEC announced the final election results for nine provinces including Jawzjan, Samangan, Uruzgan, Nimruz, Zabul, Parwan, Bamyan, Daikundi and Laghman.