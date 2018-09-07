IEC to Merge Polling Centers With Less Number of Registered Voters

(Last Updated On: September 07, 2018 3:11 pm)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says due to low number of registered voters at some polling stations, it has decided to merge these voting centers with nearby ones.

Since the beginning of the voter registration process, the IEC has opened more than 5,000 polling stations, but, during this period some voting centers have registered less than 50 people for voting in the upcoming elections.

The issue has led the election commission to merge some of these polling centers. “Those polling centers which have registered less than 50 voters will be merge with nearby centers,” said Hafizullah Hashimi, a commissioner of the IEC.

The Election observers, however, criticized IEC for the move, saying the commission has spent at least one million USD on the voting centers and that the money will be wasted.

“Why we should waste the money, the election commission is responsible for spending one million USD in this process,” said Yusuf Rashid, Head of FEFA.

In addition, the deterioration of security situation, the closure of some voting centers and lack of election materials at some polling stations are the challenging facing the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections in the country.

“If the situation continues like this, the elections might not be held even if it were held it will not be a countrywide polling,” said Nayeem Ayoubzada, Head of TEFA.