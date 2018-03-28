IEC to Announce Timeline of Parliamentary, District Council Elections Saturday

(Last Updated On: March 28, 2018 5:33 pm)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) is set to announce the timeline for upcoming parliamentary and district council elections on Saturday after a months-long delay.

Addressing a ceremony held for the inauguration of a center for distribution of national Identity cards in the east of Kabul, the chairman of IEC Gulajan Abdulbadi Sayad said that the date for the upcoming elections will be revealed to the public via media on Saturday, March 31.

The IEC said that the commission is assured of holding the elections with no security concerns.

“The ‘Nasrat’ operation is being launched by the security forces and we are hopeful of holding the elections in a peaceful environment,” Sayad said.

According to the IEC chairman, the security institutions are discussing on the list of voting centers being provided by the commission to the Interior Ministry.

This comes weeks after the IEC said that it will hold the elections in the month of Mizan (Sept-Oct 2018), without declaring the exact date which previously it was set to July 7 this year.